Ephrata Performing Arts Center to Present CLYBOURNE PARK in September

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present the critically acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Clybourne Park, from September 7th through 16th.

The cast, directed by Bob and Bobby Checchia, features EPAC veterans such as Tim Spiese (The Crucible), Lynne DeMers-Hunt (The Guys), Travis Zimmerman (Passion), Sean Caldwell (Passion), Korri Slamans (The Color Purple), and the debuting Andrew Dixon as Albert/Kevin.

Director Bob Checchia states, "it's powerful theatre that people are used to seeing here [EPAC], and this is a show that you're going to walk away saying, 'let's talk about this.'" Both Bob and Bobby Checchia make a point to ensure that the comedy is felt throughout the course of the play, and designs by Jordan Janota, Thomas Hudson, and David Tyson promise for an impactful theatrical experience in EPAC's intimate venue.

A spin-off of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park is truly a theatrical treasure. With each act set over 50-years apart, we see how race and upward mobility play a role in a Chicago neighborhood. While filled with sharp wit, hilarity, and insight, the drama proves to still feel fresh today. Clybourne Park is the winner of several major awards, including the 2011 Pulitzer Prize, The 2011 Olivier Award for Best Drama, and the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play, and its commentary on interracial tension and politics of gentrification will be a welcome addition to our season.

Clybourne Park will take place from September 7th through 16th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, September 16th. The Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Friday, September 8th. Tickets are available now at the link below, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.