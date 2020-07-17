Ephrata Performing Arts Center Postpones 2020 Season

After much reflection, the board of directors of the Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) has decided to officially postpone their 2020 season until 2021. When making the decision, the board followed local, state, and federal guidelines and recommendations, as well as looked at what their fellow members in the performing arts community were planning for 2020. Many other area theaters have announced a shutdown until 2021 as well.

They want to stress that this is a postponement of many of EPAC's 2020 productions, not a cancellation. While they are unable to confirm the 2021 season at the time of this release, their artistic director, Edward R. Fernandez, is planning to move many of their 2020 Mainstage shows and events to the 2021 season. If you are a current subscriber or ticket holder for the 2020 season, your tickets and subscriptions can be automatically moved to the 2021 season. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled shows or join us in 2021, please consider donating the value of your tickets or subscription to EPAC as a tax-deductible contribution. All subscribers and ticket holders will be receiving a letter with these updates, but they can also contact the EPAC box office for additional details

EPAC is committed to producing exciting new content during the closure and making updates to the theater for the future safety and comfort of their patrons. They are also dedicated to delivering theatrical content in new and innovative ways. Their recent online Essential EPAC concert was incredibly successful. The production allowed supporters to relive great moments from EPAC's past and support their new "EPAC is Essential campaign." EPAC has raised over $15,000 towards this campaign thus far and are planning an online auction in the fall as well. Look for additional announcements about virtual and small-scale programming for the fall and holiday season in the near future.

At the time of this release, EPAC recognizes that the Lancaster performing arts community continues to navigate both the impact of COVID-19 and the recent calls to action for inclusion in our community. EPAC continues to be committed to both the health and safety of our patrons, as well as taking tangible steps to address inequities and diversify our offerings in the future.

Finally, EPAC wants to let their supporters know that EPAC experienced a water leak at the theater during their closure that resulted in significant damage to their shop area, their green room, their rehearsal room, their prop room, and their conference room. Together, they are working with the Ephrata Borough to repair and remediate the damage that occurred. EPAC will be releasing ways that the community can support its reopening efforts and the replacement of items that have been lost. EPAC would like to thank its supporters, sponsors, and donors for their unwavering support and dedication during this time.

