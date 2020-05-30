EPAC Revisits Past Productions In Virtual Concert June 13

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will present an online concert event "The Essential EPAC Concert | A Glimpse Into EPAC's Celebrated Past & Present", premiering Saturday, June 13 at 8:00pm.

All artists will revisit and perform material from characters in past (and upcoming) productions at EPAC, respectively, including "West Side Story", "Sweeney Todd", "Newsies", "Fun Home", "Hedwig and the Angry Inch", "Assassins", "A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder" and more.

The company of actors includes Bobbi Bear, Maya Burdick, Cynthia Charles, Bob Checchia, Elizabeth Checchia, Tricia Corcoran, Sean Deffley, Yolanda Dwyer, Zander Gawn, Andi Jo Hill, Michael Hudson, Kristie Ohlinger, Elizabeth Pattey, Tim Reilly, Michael Roman, Preston H. Schreffler, Nick Smith, Stacia R. Smith, Richard Thomas, Darren Wagner, and many more!

The concert is directed by Jordon Ross Weinhold.

"At EPAC, we always have and continue to be fiercely devoted to telling essential stories of connection, belonging and humanity. We ask that you support us in whatever way you can, as we navigate this moment, and work towards bringing these stories back to our stage."

To view the event, tune in Saturday, June 13 at 8:00pm on EPAC's Facebook page or YouTube channel (Ephrata Performing Arts Center).

Donate at www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com

