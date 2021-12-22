EPAC Announces General Auditions For 2022 Season

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will hold general auditions on Thursday-Friday, January 27 and 28, 2022 from 6:30-9:30pm and Saturday-Sunday, January 29 and 30, 2022 from 1:00-6:00pm.

For General Auditions, musical applicants must present a memorized monologue no longer than two minutes and a one-minute song. If you are only interested in a chorus/ensemble role, only a song is required. Please bring your own sheet music, as an accompanist will be provided. You may use a CD for accompaniment, however, please bring your own CD player as one will not be provided. Play applicants need only to present the memorized monologue.

Most roles are open for the following 2022 main stage productions:

Hedda Gabler: Runs March 17-26, 2022

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder: Runs April 28-May 14, 2022

The Crucible: Runs June 16-25, 2022

The Spongebob Musical: Runs July 28-August 13, 2022

Amadeus: Runs September 8-17, 2022

The Color Purple: Runs October 13-29, 2022

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.: Runs December 2-18, 2022

Auditions are by appointment only. The deadline to sign up is 24 hours prior to your preferred audition date. Audition slots are available at: www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/auditions.

Video submissions are also accepted, and can be sent directly to EPAC Artistic Director Edward R. Fernandez at artisticdirector@epactheatre.org.