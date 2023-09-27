DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL in October

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is thrilled to announce its upcoming musical production of "Matilda The Musical," a heartwarming and magical show based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl. This enchanting production will run from October 6th - 15th on the Main Stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located at 100 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17401.

"Matilda The Musical" is a delightful story of an extraordinary young girl with a vivid imagination and a thirst for knowledge. Matilda Wormwood, a precocious and intelligent child, faces numerous challenges at home with her neglectful parents and the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, at her school. However, Matilda's resilience and love for learning lead her to discover incredible hidden powers within herself and the strength to change her destiny.

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is proud to bring this enchanting tale to life on stage, featuring a talented cast of local performers, dazzling choreography, and unforgettable music that will leave audiences of all ages inspired and entertained. With its uplifting message of empowerment, "Matilda The Musical" is a production that is sure to captivate hearts and minds.

Communication and Admin Coordinator Melanie Yan expresses their excitement about the upcoming show, saying, "Matilda's story is one of bravery, intelligence, and the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity. We are thrilled to share this magical journey with our community and bring Matilda's world to life through the talents of our dedicated cast and crew."

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts has a long history of fostering artistic expression and community engagement, and "Matilda The Musical" is another testament to their commitment to providing quality entertainment for all. This production promises to be a fantastic experience for families, friends, and theater enthusiasts alike.

Running concurrent with the production on display in the Gallery Concessions is the "YOUTH PERSPECTIVES EXHBITION". This month long exhibit features "The Block-Life in York Project" from the second graders from Logos Academy inspired by the art of Romare Bearden and curated by Sarah Noble. Additional works showcase the young patrons of four YCL branches: Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock, Martin Library, Mason-Dixon Public Library, Dover Area Community Library, and other artists 12 years or younger from York City & County. The theatre will be open one hour before each performance, allowing guests to view this exhibit, take pictures in the "Matilda the Musical" themed "Selfie Stations", and purchase snacks, concessions, and adult beverages.

Performance dates and times for "Matilda The Musical" are as follows:

6 PERFORMANCES:

October 6 & 13 at 7:00 pm

October 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for "Matilda The Musical" can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (717) 848 - 8623 ext 221. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic of Matilda's world and the extraordinary talents of our local community performers.

In advance: General Seating $14

Reserved Seating $18

At the door: $2 more per ticket

THIS PRODUCTION IS SPONSORED IN PART BY M & T BANK.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

CAST

Matilda - Cameryn Deibler

Lavender - Elizabeth Wagner

Bruce - Jacob Perez-Meyer

Amanda - Maggie Marsala

Nigel - Nolan Matseur

Eric(a) - Julia Miller

Alice - Piper Ferre

Hortensia - Eleanor Youcheff

Tommy - Ryan Cramer

Agatha Trunchbull - Jeremy Slagle

Miss Honey - Shelley Stewart

Mr. Wormwood - Erick Clayson

Mrs. Wormwood - Tatiana Dalton

Michael Wormwood - Rio Gonzalez

Doctor and Rudolpho - Andrew Smith

Mrs. Phelps - Christina Wilkowski

Small Kids:

Grant Clayson, Sofia Dalton, Rose Detar

Big Kids:

Joshua Arroyo, Sophia Cherwinski, Zachary Claghorn, Charlotte Evans, Morgan Goss, Hannah Kuhn, Bernadette McLain, Lydia Miller, Sarah Urand, Sara Youcheff

PRODUCTION TEAM

Amanda Nowell - Director

Westley Smith - Assistant Director

Kevin Alvarnaz - Conductor/Rehearsal Pianist

Deirdre & Gabriel Casey - Choreographers

Anna & Kristen Fraser - Costume Designers

Jay Schmuck - Scenic Designer/Technical Director/Projections

Tony Fogle - Lighting Designer

Chris Velez - Sound Designer

Missy Taylor - Deck Lead

Jayme Smith - Production Stage Manager

Marshall Storm - Properties

CREW

Costume Crew - Elise Clayson, Natalie Smith, Saraiya Stevenson

Build Crew - Phoneix Burhman, Aden Miller, Javan Miller, Leah Miller, Savannah Urand, Connor Wilkowski

Light Ops - Evan Geesey, Sydney Urand

Projection/Sound Op - Kimberly Miller

About DreamWrights Center for Community Arts:



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity, education, and community engagement through the performing arts. Since 1997, DreamWrights has provided a welcoming and inclusive space for people of all ages to explore their passion for theater and the arts.