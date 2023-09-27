DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL in October

Running from October 6th - 15th at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is thrilled to announce its upcoming musical production of "Matilda The Musical," a heartwarming and magical show based on the beloved children's book by Roald Dahl. This enchanting production will run from October 6th - 15th on the Main Stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located at 100 Carlisle Ave, York, PA 17401.
"Matilda The Musical" is a delightful story of an extraordinary young girl with a vivid imagination and a thirst for knowledge. Matilda Wormwood, a precocious and intelligent child, faces numerous challenges at home with her neglectful parents and the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, at her school. However, Matilda's resilience and love for learning lead her to discover incredible hidden powers within herself and the strength to change her destiny.
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is proud to bring this enchanting tale to life on stage, featuring a talented cast of local performers, dazzling choreography, and unforgettable music that will leave audiences of all ages inspired and entertained. With its uplifting message of empowerment, "Matilda The Musical" is a production that is sure to captivate hearts and minds.
Communication and Admin Coordinator Melanie Yan expresses their excitement about the upcoming show, saying, "Matilda's story is one of bravery, intelligence, and the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity. We are thrilled to share this magical journey with our community and bring Matilda's world to life through the talents of our dedicated cast and crew."
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts has a long history of fostering artistic expression and community engagement, and "Matilda The Musical" is another testament to their commitment to providing quality entertainment for all. This production promises to be a fantastic experience for families, friends, and theater enthusiasts alike.
Running concurrent with the production on display in the Gallery Concessions is the "YOUTH PERSPECTIVES EXHBITION". This month long exhibit features "The Block-Life in York Project" from the second graders from Logos Academy inspired by the art of Romare Bearden and curated by Sarah Noble. Additional works showcase the young patrons of four YCL branches: Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock, Martin Library, Mason-Dixon Public Library, Dover Area Community Library, and other artists 12 years or younger from York City & County. The theatre will be open one hour before each performance, allowing guests to view this exhibit, take pictures in the "Matilda the Musical" themed "Selfie Stations", and purchase snacks, concessions, and adult beverages.
Performance dates and times for "Matilda The Musical" are as follows:
6 PERFORMANCES:
October 6 & 13 at 7:00 pm
October 7, 8, 14 & 15 at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets for "Matilda The Musical" can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (717) 848 - 8623 ext 221. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic of Matilda's world and the extraordinary talents of our local community performers.
In advance: General Seating $14
Reserved Seating $18
At the door: $2 more per ticket
THIS PRODUCTION IS SPONSORED IN PART BY M & T BANK.
CAST
Matilda - Cameryn Deibler
Lavender - Elizabeth Wagner
Bruce - Jacob Perez-Meyer
Amanda - Maggie Marsala
Nigel - Nolan Matseur
Eric(a) - Julia Miller
Alice - Piper Ferre
Hortensia - Eleanor Youcheff
Tommy - Ryan Cramer
Agatha Trunchbull - Jeremy Slagle
Miss Honey - Shelley Stewart
Mr. Wormwood - Erick Clayson
Mrs. Wormwood - Tatiana Dalton
Michael Wormwood - Rio Gonzalez
Doctor and Rudolpho - Andrew Smith
Mrs. Phelps - Christina Wilkowski
Small Kids:
Grant Clayson, Sofia Dalton, Rose Detar
Big Kids:
Joshua Arroyo, Sophia Cherwinski, Zachary Claghorn, Charlotte Evans, Morgan Goss, Hannah Kuhn, Bernadette McLain, Lydia Miller, Sarah Urand, Sara Youcheff
PRODUCTION TEAM
Amanda Nowell - Director
Westley Smith - Assistant Director
Kevin Alvarnaz - Conductor/Rehearsal Pianist
Deirdre & Gabriel Casey - Choreographers
Anna & Kristen Fraser - Costume Designers
Jay Schmuck - Scenic Designer/Technical Director/Projections
Tony Fogle - Lighting Designer
Chris Velez - Sound Designer
Missy Taylor - Deck Lead
Jayme Smith - Production Stage Manager
Marshall Storm - Properties
CREW
Costume Crew - Elise Clayson, Natalie Smith, Saraiya Stevenson
Build Crew - Phoneix Burhman, Aden Miller, Javan Miller, Leah Miller, Savannah Urand, Connor Wilkowski
Light Ops - Evan Geesey, Sydney Urand
Projection/Sound Op - Kimberly Miller
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering creativity, education, and community engagement through the performing arts. Since 1997, DreamWrights has provided a welcoming and inclusive space for people of all ages to explore their passion for theater and the arts.
Recommended For You