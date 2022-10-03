Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Presents THE 39 STEPS

Performances run October 28th through the 30th.

Oct. 03, 2022  

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents the thrilling and hysterical who-dun-it mystery comedy The 39 Steps. On stage for just one weekend, opening on October 28th through the 30th - this is one Halloween treat not to pass on.

Adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow, from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock, this zany, energetic show is sure to delight film and theatre enthusiasts alike. A two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat packed with nonstop laughs, eccentric characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. The 39 Steps is a riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, amounting to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

Starring Matt Setzer as Richard Hannay, Elise Lanteigne-Marrow as Pamela, Hannah Kuhn playing the roles of both Margaret and Annabella, Rodd Robertson as Clown #1, Becky Marcus as Clown #2, and featuring appearances by James Manjo and Rio Gonzalez. This production is directed by Jay Schmuck, with Jayme Smith as Production Stage Manager, Sound Design by Enzo Messina, Lighting Design by Westley Smith, Costume Design by Izzy Masquelier with assistance by Elise Lanteigne-Marrow and Chloe Miller, and Scenic Design by Jacob Walton.

There will be a mini Film Fest of two shorts to bookend the run of "The 39 Steps". A world premiere screening of GHOST LIGHT, a short film written and starring students of the "Making a Thriller" Summer Camp at DreamWrights, and the Award Winning short thriller, HENRY, by Jay Gould. Jay Gould taught the screenwriting portion of the "Making a Thriller" Summer Camp, with Jay Schmuck teaching directing, acting and filming. The screening of GHOST LIGHT will begin at 6:15 pm on October 28th, doors open at 6 pm. HENRY will begin at 2:15 pm on October 30th, doors open at 6 pm. All are welcome to attend these free film screenings, no ticket required.

Henry

When Henry Morgan is approached by a grieving mother forced to place a contract hit on her only child, the events set into motion lead to secrets revealed and a most shocking conclusion.

• Directors: Tim Becker and James Weber
• Writer: Jay Gould
• Starring: John Cariani (writer of Almost Maine), Johanna Day, Jon Root

In addition, the DreamWrights Gallery will once again be curated by Collective Rogue Arts (CRA) and will feature a Gallery Opening on First Friday, October 6th with a sneak peek of The 39 Steps. This exhibit will run through the month of October.

THE 39 STEPS will open on October 28th at 7pm, with performances on October 29th at 3pm and 7pm, with the final performance on October 30th at 3 pm. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Promotional Photographer by Amber Gamer Photography.





