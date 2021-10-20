DEATHTRAP Will Be Performed At The Millbrook Playhouse Beginning This Week

On October 22, 2021, Millbrook Playhouse will present the classic thriller Deathtrap by Ira Levin on the Ryan Main Stage.

Deathtrap follows the story of playwright Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller which Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway hit. Sidney's plan, which he devises with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student, an idea which the younger man quickly accepts. After that, suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn with devilish cleverness and with such an abundance of thrills and laughter that audiences will be held enthralled until the final, startling moments of the play.

Written in 1978, Deathtrap holds the record for longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway. It was an immediate hit and was nominated that year for the Tony Award for "Best Play." Levin also authored Rosemary's Baby, The Boys from Brazil, and The Stepford Wives.

Morgan Sills, the craftsman behind Millbrook's hit productions of Sexy Laundry, Wait Until Dark, Steel Magnolias, and Dial M for Murder, directs the production. In the central role of Sidney Bruhl is Matthew Tyler making his Millbrook debut, alongside another newcomer, Sean Gregory, as the up-and-coming writer Clifford Anderson. After last appearing as Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Aubrey Potash will take on the character of Myra Bruhl, Sidney's suspicious wife. Rounding out the cast is Miki Rebeck as Helga ten Dorp and Frank Franconeri (Millbrook's Popcorn Falls, Gaslight, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Porter Milgrim.

The production team includes Set Design by Tyler Schank, Costume Design by Mo Morehead, Lighting and Sound Design by Tyler Linsley, Props Design by V.C. Deener, and the Fight Choreographer is Danial Burke. The Production is Stage Managed by Meg Rosenberg.

Deathtrap is appropriate for ages 17 & up and will be performed in two acts. Performances are October 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 pm, and Matinees are October 24, 27, and 30 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices are as follows $27.50 - $25.00 for adults, $23.50 - $21.25 seniors/veterans tickets, $18.25 - $16.50 for students and $12.50 - $11.50 for Youth. Discounts are available for the Budget Seating area as well as weekend matinees and Wednesday evenings. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and one hour before showtimes.