Conversation and Booksigning With Jeff Shaara Rescheduled at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center

Franklin County Historical Society will host a Conversation & Booksigning with Author and Historian Jeff Shaara at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg, 7 PM to 9 PM. The conversation will center around Shaara’s newest novel, The Shadow of War, which takes a closer look at the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962. Dr. Steven Burg of Shippensburg University will moderate the conversation with the author.

Shaara activates his readers to join him in another place and time as he energizes historical events and figures in compelling situations of American and world history. He is well-known for Gods and Generals and The Last Full Measure, which join his Pulitzer Prize-winning father Michael Shaara’s The Killer Angels. Together, they are recognized as the Civil War Trilogy. Bookseller Jim Schmick of Civil War and More will be on hand with a variety of Jeff Shaara books, including the Civil War Trilogy, The Shadow of War, and The Old Lion, a novel about the life of 26th president Teddy Roosevelt.

Learn more and experience firsthand Jeff Shaara’s historic perspective and literary talents in this special event of the Franklin County Historical Society. Tickets to the rescheduled event are $25 and can be purchased here. Proceeds benefit the Franklin County Historical Society. For more about Franklin County Historical Society, visit franklinhistorical.org or contact 717.264.1667.

In recognition of Jeff Shaara’s visit to Franklin County, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau is offering ten tickets to the event. Each ticket includes a voucher for one free Shaara book from Civil War and More, the event bookseller. To participate in this opportunity with a value of $55 per person, visit facebook.com/fcvben.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to discover more to see and do in Franklin County at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or by contacting 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060.

