Comedy Legend John Cleese To Perform At Hershey Theatre

Comedic actor John Cleese will bring his unique brand of humor to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Don't miss the "One and Only" John Cleese as he examines the dysfunctional world we live in and "Why There Is No Hope.''

Cleese is a legendary comedic actor best known for Monty Python's Flying Circus, Fawlty Towers and A Fish Called Wanda. "The world's funniest man" first made his mark as a member of the legendary Monty Python troupe in the 1960s and has gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest comedic hits of the last forty years, even receiving an Oscar nomination for best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

But Cleese is far from a garden variety entertainer. From the beginning of his career he has continually parlayed his enormous talents into advancing the political causes he believes in. In 2014, he released his New York Times best-selling memoir, "So Anyway..." The book shares his ascent in the entertainment world, from his humble beginnings in a sleepy English town and his early comedic days at Cambridge University.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You