Comedian Joe Gatto Will Bring Tour To Hershey Theatre In 2025

Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto will bring the “Let's Get Into It” tour to Hershey Theatre for a show on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 5 p.m. Stand-up comedian and writer Mark Jigarjian will join Gatto for his tour stop in Hershey, Pa.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known for starring in the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Most recently, Gatto toured for two years with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy,” which sold out theaters across the United States, Canada and Australia. Gatto's upcoming “Let's Get Into It” tour will feature all new material in 2025.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JoeGattoOfficial.com.

