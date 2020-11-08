Colonial Theatre Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Funds Lost Due to COVID-19

By December 31st, the theatre has to raise $150,000 to meet its financial obligations and it is hoping to raise at least a third of that total through donations.

The Colonial Theatre has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds lost due to the health crisis.

"The Colonial Theatre (aka Home of The Blob) is facing an unusually challenging winter: one in which we're nearly 100% dependent on donations for survival. This is why we've launched this (first ever) GoFundMe campaign," the description of the campaign reads.

Following the weekend ending on Sun. Nov 8, the theatre will only be open Thursdays through Sundays for the foreseeable future. Ticket prices will return to pre-COVID levels (still a bargain compared to other movie houses!).

If you contribute, the theatre will reward you with extra-special experiences and one-of-a-kind items.

Learn more or donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/the-colonial-theatre-covid-campaign.

