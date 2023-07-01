Chambersburg Fire Museum Holds Fundraiser to Preserve History

Jul. 01, 2023

The Chambersburg Fire Museum holds many memories plus more than 200 years of Chambersburg's fire protection history. For the team of volunteers, who manage the museum at 441 Broad Street, it is a labor of love as they reach out to community to share the treasure the museum is. Currently, the museum is holding a fundraiser to replace the windows of the former firehouse, which was active as the Cumberland Valley Hose Company from 1900 to 1975.

A total of twenty windows are proposed for replacement. To date, Chambersburg Fire Museum has secured sponsorship for ten windows.

“The museum committee is extremely grateful for the support from the community in this fundraising campaign,” said Jackie Umberger, a leading volunteer along with Terry Shaffer and Kevin Henry.

Businesses and individuals wanting to sponsor a window or make a donation to support the project, can contact Jackie Umberger at umberger61@gmail.com.

Prior to the 1980s, fire departments in the Chambersburg area were one of the first to be recognized by the color of the engine. Locally, the Junior Hose Company had yellow engines. The Cumberland Valley Hose Company had robin-egg blue engines, and the Goodwill Hose Company had red. Today, engines are not as distinctive.

In addition to showing off the fire trucks, the museum has an exhibit that allows visitors to place a fire call and see the process used from 1904 to 1989. As well, there is an 1850 fire hose cart from the era of the 1864 burning of Chambersburg. Some items such as the leather buckets, date back to the previous century. More memorabilia relates to the tradition of the Cumberland Valley Firemen's Parades, held from 1903 to the present day.

The museum is open for tours by appointment. To schedule a tour, call 717.263.5872 between noon and 4 PM. After 4 PM until 8 PM, contact 717.263.8660. Advance calls will help ensure a tour, but volunteers do their best to accommodate, even day-off requests. The museum is free with donations gladly accepted but not required.

Through fall of 2023, Chambersburg Fire Museum worked with other fire organizations and individuals to show a variety of apparatus in the parking area opposite the Museum and along Broad Street. Upcoming show dates are:

  • July 9, featuring 1971 Seagraves Aerial, New York City, New Franklin PA, Eastern District GA.
  • July 23, featured apparatus being finalized.
  • August 6, 1941 Peter Pirsch Tiller, Junior Hose and Truck, Chambersburg PA and 1968 Seagraves Aerial, owner Al Mich
  • August 20, 1971 Mack, Newville PA and 1916 American LaFrance, Newville PA
  • September 10, featuring 1969 American LaFrance, Suffolk Volunteer Fire Co, Rockland, NY
  • September 24, featuring 1957 Mack, Mt. Union PA; 1931 Chevrolet, McConnellsburg PA; and 1941 Chevrolet, McConnellsburg PA

The Chambersburg Fire Museum is an experience for all ages. It holds community and supports community.

“We look forward to seeing you at the Chambersburg Fire Museum to discover our local fire history and all history,” said Terry Shaffer.

“Added Kevin Henry, “There is no separating the two.”



