CONEY ISLAND CHRISTMAS Comes to DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

Performances are December 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:00 PM, as well as December 8 and 15 at 3:00 PM.
This holiday season, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present Coney Island Christmas, a heartwarming story that blends humor, tradition, and the magic of the holidays. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies, this touching tale brings to life the struggles and joys of young Shirley Abramowitz, a Jewish girl unexpectedly cast as Jesus in her school's Christmas pageant.
The production, filled with laughter and poignant moments, explores themes of identity, family, and the beauty of diverse traditions coming together. With performances scheduled for December 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:00 PM, as well as December 8 and 15 at 3:00 PM, there are plenty of opportunities to join in the holiday cheer.
Beyond the stage, DreamWrights is transforming the entire theater into a festive holiday destination. Arrive early to browse the Holiday Craft Bazaar, featuring handcrafted treasures from local artisans. The theatre will be open an hour before each show, giving you time to explore, shop, and enjoy the seasonal atmosphere. Free parking and refreshments available before the performance and during intermission make your visit even more enjoyable.
Tickets are priced to fit any budget: general seating is $14 in advance or $16 at the door, and reserved seating is $18 in advance or $20 at the door. With a cozy, welcoming atmosphere and an unforgettable performance, Coney Island Christmas is perfect for families and friends looking to create special holiday memories together.
"This story is a beautiful reminder of the joy that comes from embracing our differences and celebrating the things that unite us," says Communication and Admin Coordinator Melanie Yan. "It's an uplifting way to bring our community together this holiday season."
Whether you're coming for the show, the shopping, or simply to soak in the festive atmosphere, DreamWrights' Coney Island Christmas promises an experience filled with warmth, laughter, and holiday cheer.
