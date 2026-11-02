CHRISTMAS CAROL: A REPRISE to Open at Mount Gretna Christmas Village

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This December, Gretna Theatre invites audiences to step into a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday tale with Christmas Carol: A Reprise, a family-friendly walking theater experience presented December 4 - 6 and 11 - 13, 2026, in partnership with the inaugural Mount Gretna Christmas Village.

Written by Rachel Luann Strayer and directed by Joshua William Green, the production features Ebenezer Scrooge himself as narrator, guiding audiences through the extraordinary Christmas Eve when three mysterious spirits changed his life forever. Audiences will travel through Mount Gretna, discovering scenes at different locations as Scrooge revisits Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes and involves walking and standing for the duration of the performance. Multiple entry times are available each day, with each offering the complete performance. Guests are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes prior to their show time.

Before or after the show, visitors can explore Mount Gretna Christmas Village, a festive outdoor market featuring local artisans, unique gifts, seasonal treats and twinkling lights. The village is open December 4 - 6, 11 - 13 and 18 - 20, 2026. Village admission is free; tickets to Christmas Carol: A Reprise are sold separately.

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