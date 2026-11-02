 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

CHRISTMAS CAROL: A REPRISE to Open at Mount Gretna Christmas Village

Rachel Luann Strayer wrote the production, which Joshua William Green directs in the outdoor walking format.

By:
CHRISTMAS CAROL: A REPRISE to Open at Mount Gretna Christmas Village

This December, Gretna Theatre invites audiences to step into a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday tale with Christmas Carol: A Reprise, a family-friendly walking theater experience presented December 4 - 6 and 11 - 13, 2026, in partnership with the inaugural Mount Gretna Christmas Village.

Written by Rachel Luann Strayer and directed by Joshua William Green, the production features Ebenezer Scrooge himself as narrator, guiding audiences through the extraordinary Christmas Eve when three mysterious spirits changed his life forever. Audiences will travel through Mount Gretna, discovering scenes at different locations as Scrooge revisits Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes and involves walking and standing for the duration of the performance. Multiple entry times are available each day, with each offering the complete performance. Guests are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes prior to their show time.  

Before or after the show, visitors can explore Mount Gretna Christmas Village, a festive outdoor market featuring local artisans, unique gifts, seasonal treats and twinkling lights. The village is open December 4 - 6, 11 - 13 and 18 - 20, 2026. Village admission is free; tickets to Christmas Carol: A Reprise are sold separately.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Gretna Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Bonnie & Clyde
5/27 - 6/6/2027
Steel Magnolias
6/17 - 6/20/2027
Recent Articles
SUMMER CLUB One Night Only Concert To Be Presented By Gretna Theatre
SUMMER CLUB One Night Only Concert To Be Presented By Gretna Theatre
8/25/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in Central Pennsylvania THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (5/14-5/30)
The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals in Central Pennsylvania The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals
Openstage (2/13-3/06)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Central Pennsylvania Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Mishler Theatre (11/17-11/17) VIDEOS
Christmas in Perfect Harmony: Joy Has Come! in Central Pennsylvania Christmas in Perfect Harmony: Joy Has Come!
The Barn at Paradise Station (11/11-12/21)
Beethoven's Ninth in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Ninth
Appell Center (5/15-5/15)
Annie in Central Pennsylvania Annie
The Fulton Theatre (11/20-12/31)
A Year with Frog and Toad in Central Pennsylvania A Year with Frog and Toad
The Fulton Theatre (3/20-4/03)
THE SHARK IS BROKEN in Central Pennsylvania THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (3/19-4/04)
Beethoven's Heroes in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Heroes
Appell Center (2/20-2/20)
Holiday Pops Spectacular in Central Pennsylvania Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center (11/28-11/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets