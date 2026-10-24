Review: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at Lebanon Community Theatre

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The 2011 play She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen tells the story of Agnes Evans. Agnes is described as an exceedingly average woman living a normal life until her entire family is killed in a car accident. In the process of dealing with her loss, Agnes comes across a Dungeons and Dragons module that was written by her sister Tilly. As she delves into the game as a way to get to know her sister and reconcile the emotions surrounding her death, Agnes learns a great deal about both her sister and herself. This show explores ways in which people seek to discover who they are while navigating a world that often does not allow people to be fully themselves. She Kills Monsters also illuminates the ways in which our stories intersect with one another. Lebanon Community Theatre presents She Kills Monsters under the direction of Kamryn Felty-Heck with assistant director/fight choreographer Josh Heck through October 25th.

The set (designed by Kamryn Felty-Heck, constructed by Jay Kern and Mark Gaiski, and painted by Ian Novak, Lindsey K. Shimp, Michael J. Barna, Kristen Carfley, Joe Carfley, Cassie Carfley, Hannah Friel, and Dani Casey) works well in the space and allows for swift scene changes that keep the momentum of the show going. The sound and lighting (by Kamryn Felty-Heck) are well-designed, helping to differentiate between D&D and real life. This reviewer particularly appreciated the attention to detail in the 90s costuming.

The ensemble, featuring Cyan Velez, Bridget Murray, and Michael Witmer, appear as many of the D&D monsters—this reviewer’s favorites were the bugbears. Velez, Murray, and Witmer do a fantastic job with the fight choreography, and their postures and movements immediately identify their characters as “the bad guys”.

Abbie-Jean Litman, Taylor Lehr, and Jacy Leaman are delightfully diabolical as Farrah the Faerie, Evil Tina, and Evil Gabi, respectively. Litman’s Farrah the Faerie is filled with energy, and her interactions with the D&D party are hilarious. Lehr and Leaman work well together as the mean-girl cheerleaders in real life and the dangerous succubae in the D&D world. They have perfected the hair toss, sneering looks, and snobby personalities needed to bring those roles to life.

Steve the Adventurer, portrayed by Joe Carfley is always an audience favorite. Carfley throws himself into this role wholeheartedly, making his character relatable as the bumbling wannabe hero. James Maltby has the most beautifully resonant speaking voice as the Narrator, which draws the audience in right from the beginning of the production. He also portrays Steve the Student, showing off his comedic talents in a hilarious scene with Kristen Carfley’s Vera and Michael J. Barna’s Miles.

Michael J. Barna takes the stage as Miles, Agnes Evans’s boyfriend. His facial expressions are priceless, particularly in his scenes with Jonathan Swift’s Chuck Briggs. He really shines though in his emotional plea to Agnes to allow him to join her in playing D&D because it’s so important to her. His performance in that scene made this reviewer a little teary-eyed. Kristen Carfley is perfectly cast as high school counselor Vera. Her Vera is outspoken and sarcastic. She immediately wins the audience over with a mix of exasperation and compassion that comes through in her voice and expression.

Ian Novak, Robyn Kelly, and Lindsey K. Shimp join the cast as Tilly’s D&D party Orcus, Kaliope, and Lillith, respectively. Novak has wonderful stage presence and comedic timing, which keeps the audience laughing and brings delightful levity to his scenes. Kelly’s Kaliope is graceful, and her clear, measured speech is well-crafted for her scenes as the unemotional elf. Shimp’s performance as Lillith is beautiful—her Lillith is strong and confident while her Lilly comes across as more shy, soft-spoken, and self-conscious. She alters her stance, voice, and expressions as she moves from the D&D Lillith scenes to the real life Lilly scenes.

Rounding out the cast are Jonathan Swift as Dungeon Master Chuck Briggs, Hannah Friel as Tilly Evans, and Dani Casey as Agnes Evans. These three actors bring their characters to life in a way that makes them feel completely authentic. Swift’s Chuck is so relatable, this reviewer has no doubt that every single audience member will be able to think of someone in their own lives who is like Chuck. His timing and line delivery are impeccable, and his energy permeates the auditorium, making the audience sit up and pay attention. Friel and Casey have two of the most difficult roles in this show as sisters Tilly and Agnes Evans. Friel embodies Tilly’s love for her friends, passion for D&D, and desire for her sister to know who she really was. Her interactions with the D&D party feel wonderfully natural. Casey’s performance as Agnes is beautifully emotional. From her grief over the loss of her family to her frustration with her boyfriend’s inability to understand to her desperation to understand her sister better, Casey takes the audience on an emotional journey that will speak to anyone who has lost someone close to them. Friel and Casey play off one another so well that it feels like they could actually be sisters.

This production of She Kills Monsters is thought-provoking, funny, and emotional. There are only two performances remaining, so get your tickets by visiting lebanoncommunitytheatre.org before it’s too late.

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