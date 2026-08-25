 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SUMMER CLUB One Night Only Concert To Be Presented By Gretna Theatre

The event will take place on September 4th.

By:
SUMMER CLUB One Night Only Concert To Be Presented By Gretna Theatre

Gretna Theatre will send off the summer in swinging style with Summer Club, a one-night-only concert featuring six vocalists backed by a live 17-piece big band on Friday, September 4 at 7:30 PM.

The evening will feature vocalists Michael Philip O’Brien, Jeffrey Coon, Fran Prisco, and JP Dunphy, joined by special guests Jenna Pastuszek and Randy Jeter, for a night celebrating classic big band music and some of the most beloved songs in the American songbook.

The expansive set list features more than two dozen favorites, including “Come Fly With Me,” “Mack the Knife,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “New York, New York,” “Beyond the Sea,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “My Kind of Town.”

With a full 17-piece band filling the Gretna Theatre stage, Summer Club offers audiences the chance to experience these standards with the scale and sound of a classic big band performance.

For audiences looking to make a full evening of it, VIP tickets include access to a pre-show reception and meet & greet beginning at 5:30 PM, catered by Mangia Mangia.

Summer Club will be presented Friday, September 4 at 7:30 PM at Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania. The VIP pre-show reception begins at 5:30 PM.

Tickets and additional information are available at GretnaTheatre.org.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Gretna Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Bonnie & Clyde
5/27 - 6/6/2027
Steel Magnolias
6/17 - 6/20/2027
Recent Articles
HAIR Will Come to Gretna Theatre This Summer
HAIR Will Come to Gretna Theatre This Summer
6/22/2026
Spotlight: A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at Gretna Theatre
Spotlight: A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN at Gretna Theatre
6/16/2026
Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Central Pennsylvania Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Hershey Theatre (11/24-11/24) VIDEOS
The Who''s Tommy in Central Pennsylvania The Who''s Tommy
Hershey Theatre (4/08-4/09)
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY in Central Pennsylvania THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/03-9/13)
Karen Hester as Dolly in Central Pennsylvania Karen Hester as Dolly
Totem Pole Playhouse (8/20-8/30)
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Central Pennsylvania The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Allentown (9/19-9/19)
JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! in Central Pennsylvania JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS!
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (11/27-12/13)
Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” in Central Pennsylvania Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show”
Mickey’s Black Box (10/30-10/31)
The Christmas Rush in Central Pennsylvania The Christmas Rush
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/30-12/31)
Little Acts @ LTM in Central Pennsylvania Little Acts @ LTM
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (1/22-2/07)
Clybourne Park in Central Pennsylvania Clybourne Park
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/16-10/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets