SUMMER CLUB One Night Only Concert To Be Presented By Gretna Theatre

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Gretna Theatre will send off the summer in swinging style with Summer Club, a one-night-only concert featuring six vocalists backed by a live 17-piece big band on Friday, September 4 at 7:30 PM.

The evening will feature vocalists Michael Philip O’Brien, Jeffrey Coon, Fran Prisco, and JP Dunphy, joined by special guests Jenna Pastuszek and Randy Jeter, for a night celebrating classic big band music and some of the most beloved songs in the American songbook.

The expansive set list features more than two dozen favorites, including “Come Fly With Me,” “Mack the Knife,” “Luck Be a Lady,” “New York, New York,” “Beyond the Sea,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “My Kind of Town.”

With a full 17-piece band filling the Gretna Theatre stage, Summer Club offers audiences the chance to experience these standards with the scale and sound of a classic big band performance.

For audiences looking to make a full evening of it, VIP tickets include access to a pre-show reception and meet & greet beginning at 5:30 PM, catered by Mangia Mangia.

Summer Club will be presented Friday, September 4 at 7:30 PM at Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania. The VIP pre-show reception begins at 5:30 PM.

Tickets and additional information are available at GretnaTheatre.org.

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