Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez Comes To Appell Center This Holiday Season

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts will welcome—direct from Broadway—one of the most powerful and versatile voices of our time, Mandy Gonzalez and her “Home for the Holidays” show to ring in the sounds of the season.

Gonzalez has starred as ‘Angelica Schuyler' in HAMILTON, as ‘Nina Rosario' in the original Tony Award-winning Broadway cast of IN THE HEIGHTS, for which she received a Drama Desk Award, and as ‘Elphaba' in WICKED, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, “Defying Gravity.” Gonzalez is currently guest starring as ‘Norma Desmond' in the new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BLVD. On December 7, she will make her debut performance in the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for one night only!

In addition to these credits, Gonzalez also received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of ELI'S COMIN'. Television viewers have seen her in recurring roles in the hit series MADAM SECRETARY and BULL, and alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING. Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in ACROSS THE UNIVERSE, directed by Julie Taymor, AFTER, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber, and MAN ON A LEDGE with Sam Worthington. Gonzalez can also be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's MULAN 2.

A frequent concert soloist, Gonzalez has performed with symphony orchestras around the world, including at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops. Her first album, FEARLESS, debuted at #13 on the iTunes pop charts. She is also an author, recently publishing her Young Adult novel series, FEARLESS, with Simon and Schuster.

In her quest to create positive change, Gonzalez is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad—a social media movement for inclusiveness and positivity that connects people around the world, encourages them to be their best selves, and helps them empower each other.

TICKETS

Tickets for Mandy Gonzalez ~ HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS are on sale now by calling 717-846-1111, online at appellcenter.org, or at the Appell Center Box Office at 50 N. George Street in York, PA.

Comments