BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards December 5th Standings; THE PROM Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Jeffrey Coon - FULTON HOLIDAY CABARET - Fulton Theatre 8%

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS - The Belvedere Inn 6%

TJ Creedon - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 5%

Beth Darowish - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Maya Burdick - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Carl Bomberger - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Ryan Boyles - THAT GUY - Keytone Theatrix 4%

YPOC - THE ROOTS - Riverfront Park 3%

Sean Young - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Reji Woods - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 3%

Jeffrey Coon - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 3%

Andrew Williams - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Stacia Smith - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Olivia Bartal - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Kristen Brewer - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Cassandra and Jacob Cummings - SERVANT STAGE CABARET - Servant Stage Company 3%

Randall Frizado - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 2%

Alexis Campbell - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 2%

Dustin LeBlanc - IT'S ME - West Shore Theatre 2%

Reji Woods - SERVANT STAGE CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Angela Ingersoll - GET HAPPY - Gretna Theatre 2%

Ray Hilton - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - PELT ROOM PEEPSHOW - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 15%

Kayla Hall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 6%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Courtney Burkholder - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Devin Reedy - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 4%

Kat Shondeck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 4%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Meghan McClain - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Gracie Wellmon - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Nicole Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 3%

Alexandria Fazzolari - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

Sarah Logsdon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Kelly Strange - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mark Martino - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

A Kikora Franklin - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Courtney Burkholder - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Cody Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Brandon Shawl - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

Lauren Kutz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Faith Sheller - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Rebecca Gentry - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 16%

Lionella Feeney - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Joy Mertz - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 5%

Ashley Druckenmiller - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 5%

Elizabeth Drinks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Missy Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 3%

Ellie Whalen - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Kevin Jacob Koski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fulton Theatre 3%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 2%

Paul Foltz - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jane stein - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

Kate Willman and Stacey Burdick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Anthony Lascoskie - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Paul Foltz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mandi Hurley - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Jessica Steele - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Beth dunkleberger - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Annelise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Maddie Simpson - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Linda Bechtel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Paul Foltz - ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

Victoria Layser - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 1%

Brock Viering - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Amanda Richardson - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

E. Faye Butler - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 8%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Ryan Brosious - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 4%

Steve Aguirre - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

Travis Horton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Bobby Zaccano - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

Seth Sponhouse - CABARET - Community Theatre League 3%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 3%

Jonathan Strayer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 2%

AimeeBeth Davis - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Charles Troxel - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Ashley Byerts - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Dean Sobon - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Kristi Ondo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Eric Pope - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Andrew Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Jeannette Deangelo - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Ford Haeuser - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Kat Thorpe - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Millersville's All Campus Musical Organization 1%

Ryan Boyles - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Marc Robin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 16%

AimeeBeth Davis - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 6%

Tara Deljanovan - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 5%

Robert Chechia - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Marie Fox - CLUE - Community Theatre League 5%

Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Rachel Luann Strayer - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 4%

Aaron Booth - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Gene Hole - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Jeremiah Miller - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 3%

Jeffrey Coon - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 3%

Vicki Schneider and Crystal Ganong - WOMEN IN ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 2%

Ashley Byerts & RJ Lesch - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Reji Woods - RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Sam Osheroff - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Jack Hartman - ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Greg Koslosky - MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Eric Pope - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jeff Luttermoser - LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Chad Alan-Carr - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 1%

Francesca Amendolia - PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

9 TO 5 - 1st Street Players 2%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 2%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 2%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 1%

THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 1%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

NEWSIES - The St. James Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 11%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 7%

Phil Haney - CABARET - Community Theatre League 7%

Josh Murray - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 6%

Chance Reecher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Jeff Cusano - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Dylan Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Noah Johnson - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Adam Boyer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Abby and Matt Spencer - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Nik Pappas - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Matt Mitra - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Tim Moser - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

David Heguy - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Melissa Edwards - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Philip B. Richard II - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Tristan Stasiulis - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 2%

Colin Reibel - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 1%

Steven Armstrong - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Millersville's All Campus Musical Organization 1%

Chance Reecher - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Jim Shomo - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Mat Levine - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 5%

Christianne Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 4%

Seth Shields - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Matt Topping - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Jimmy Damore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Brandon Bitner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Pete Bourey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Walter Bobby McCoy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 2%

Ben McNaboe - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 2%

JP Meyer - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Ben McNaboe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

Scott Williams - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Ben McNaboe - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

Pat McNamee - RUBY - Chambersburg community theatre 2%

Scott Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Charles Troxel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Yocum Institute For Arts Education 2%

Ben McNaboe - TITANIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Nick Werner - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 2%

Ellen Carnahan - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Chris Quigley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 1%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

CARRIE - Millersville University Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

CABARET - Community Theatre League 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 1%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 1%

SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 28%

NEVERMORE - Gretna Theatre 10%

PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 8%

ANNE BOLEYN: BITCH, WITCH, TEMPTRESS, FEMINIST - Pharmacy Theatre 8%

GIRL GROUP GREATS - Prima Theatre 7%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 7%

FRIEND OF DOROTHY - Pharmacy Theatre 5%

I DON’T SPEAK SPANISH - Gamut 5%

PRINCESS RESCUERS - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 4%

HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - Gamut 4%

ORCHID BY PAUL HOOD - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Pharmacy Theatre 2%

CHARLIE/NICK/CHARLEY/NIK - HACC Theatre 2%

VOICES OF THE EIGTH - Gamut 2%

ELIZALPHABET - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2%

COSMIC TRASH - Gamut 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Juanita Renay Gray - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

Anya Ditzler - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Ashley Calderon - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Cadence Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

Spencer Millay - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

Elizabeth Setzler - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Sarah Pugh - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Matt Setzer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Maia Cenimo - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Tevis Bryant - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Chris Dailey - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 2%

Rogan Mackenzie - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 1%

Marisa Sponhouse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 1%

Ashton Ulmer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Mark Lenig - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Elizabeth Fry - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Jayden Dominique - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 1%

Beth Darowish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Jennifer Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Kate Morgan - THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

Laney Dixon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Cienna Kamanda - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Danara Muldrow - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dreamwrights 1%

Ben Chadwell - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Aaron Trusky - RENT - Chambersburg community theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Zach Haines - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

Victor Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Gabrielle Sheller - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Donnie Mapes - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 3%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 3%

Tim Hippensteel - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 2%

Aaron Trusky - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Jonah McDonald - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Kristie Ohlinger - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Nathaniel Hawley - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Coon - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 2%

Kate Shaw - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Chanelle Green - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Billy Martel - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Chuck Ragsdale - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Philip Vonada - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Dustin Schneider - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Cathi Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%

Curt Dale Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Annie Hart - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Jillian Dugan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%

Gene Hole - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Nick Smith - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Reusswig - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 9%

PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 4%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 3%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Carlisle Theatre 3%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 3%

LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Micro Theatre on Broadway 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE IN CONCERT - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 2%

ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 13%

Kiersten Pruett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 5%

Gerry Gold - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 5%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Zack Spadaccia - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Gerry Gold - CLUE - Community Theatre League 4%

Czerton Lim - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 3%

Jorge Cousineau - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 3%

Andrue Morgan - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Andrue Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Janet Hershey - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Steve Smith - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

Curtis Mittong - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Catie MO & Rick Sheffe - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Gene Hole - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Travis George - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Gwen Cox - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 2%

Rick Sheffe - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

John Whiting - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Andrue Morgan - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Glen Broderson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Mia Irwin - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Gene Hole - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 16%

Gary Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 6%

Alley Cat Studio - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

Grant Patrick - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

AJ Robbins - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Brydon Lidle - A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Brandon Miller - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Grant Patrick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Seth Barstow - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 4%

Nate Hart - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 4%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Shaun Ressler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 3%

Trent Coulon - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Nate Oakley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Brandon Miller - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Jonathan Shuey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Johnathan Shuey - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Kyle Jensen - METAMORPHOSES - Penn State Centre Stage 2%

Lydia Selman - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

Nate Oakley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Grant Patrick - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Trent Coulon - BANDSTAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Brad Tucker - NEWSIES - The St. James Players 1%

Grant Patrick - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 15%

Zach Haines - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Tyler Price - GUYS & DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Sean Young - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Lauren Ritter - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Abby Simon - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Britt Jarkowsky - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Kayt Davis - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Jocelyn Merriman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Ryan Slusky - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Crystal Swope - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 2%

Brandon Shawl - NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Taylor Elliott - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Donovan Molloy - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Keith Bowerman - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Bryden McCurdy - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Chris Weiss - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Melinee Wilson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Tom Dougherty - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Libby Maust - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Jaedon Muhl - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Charis leos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

Corey Landis - HAIR - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 1%

Taryn Sloat - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Catie MO - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 12%

Kelly Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Travis Zimmerman - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Krissy Wolanin - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 5%

Connie Smith - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 5%

Sarah Voight - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Amoretta Shultz - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Faust - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Amber Gamber - FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Calvin Butler - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Hadley Qualls - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jeremy Ebert - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Calderon - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Wendy Durant - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Joshua William Green - SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Korri Slamans - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Anthony Ariano - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Cameron Wright - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 2%

Annalise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Carly Evans - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Ian Wettlaufer - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 1%

Logan Velez - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Abigail Isom - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Theo Lentz - CLUE - Community Theatre League 1%

Fred Hooper - KODACHROME - Micro Theatre on Broadway 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 14%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Susquehanna Stage Company 6%

GODSPELL - Servant Stage Company 5%

DESCENDANTS - Acts of Kindness Theatre 4%

DESCENDANTS - Reading Civic Theater 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage Company 4%

ANNIE - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fulton Theatre 3%

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 3%

HOLES - The Belmont Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - The St. James Players 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lebanon community theatre 2%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - Keystone Theatrics 2%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Gretna Theatre 2%

RAPUNZEL - Fulton Theatre 2%

ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

THREE LITTLE PIGS (POPCORN HAT PLAYERS) - Gamut 2%

ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

