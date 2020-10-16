Bird-in-Hand Stage Announces 2021 Lineup

The 2021 season on the Bird-in-Hand Stage kicks off March 30.

There is comfort in seeing old friends, but there is also excitement in meeting new ones. In 2021, Bird-in-Hand Stage brings back a favorite musical and introduces a new Holiday adventure.

"We're very excited to bring our 2021 lineup to our guests," said Theatre Manager, Donna Dorough. "We have one show brought back by popular demand, a brand new musical for Christmas and a few other surprises we know our guests will really love ." Since it opened its doors in September 2011, Bird-in-Hand Stage has been partnering with Blue Gate Musicals to provide wholesome, high-quality dramas and Broadway-style musicals. 2021 is no exception, bringing the return of the wildly popular musical Josiah for President, in which an Amish farmer runs for President of the United States and the debut of the new holiday musical The Christmas Tree Ship, which tells the true story of a widow and her daughters trying to continue a family tradition of delivering Christmas trees to Chicago's less-fortunate families.

The 2021 season on the Bird-in-Hand Stage kicks off March 30. For tickets and more information, go to Bird-in-Hand.com/Stage or call (717) 768-1568.

The Bird-in-Hand family of properties are in the heart of Lancaster County's Amish farmlands. The Smucker family invites you to get to know our village, to taste the farm-fresh goodness of its bounty and to experience the tradition of hospitality and good food that we have passed down from generation to generation.

