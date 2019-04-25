Bartos Theatrical Group Presents All-Teen Production Of EDGES By Pasek And Paul

Bartos Theatrical Group presents its inaugural production, EDGES, written by Pasek and Paul, the Tony-nominated team behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman. Max Bartos, the 16 year-old founder of Bartos Theatrical Group, will direct his all teenaged cast and creative team in their performances, which will take place on May 25, 2019 at 2pm and 6pm at Aspire Ventures located at 100 North Queen Street in Lancaster 17603.

Bartos is a member of both SAG-AFTRA and Actors Equity Association and has performed locally as well as across the country. Bartos says, "EDGES tells the story of who we are and who we are becoming as we push toward our futures. It resonates with our all teenaged cast and creative team because we're still figuring things out about our identities and relationships. EDGES is highly personal to each one of us in the cast and we look forward to sharing it with the theatre community in Lancaster."

EDGES is a charming, witty, and honest examination of what happens when we are teetering on the edges of our lives. The songs cover such universal issues as love, commitment, identity, and meaning. Characters deal with confronting emotions, escaping expectations and deciphering complicated relationships.

General admission tickets are available for $10 and VIP tickets, which provide reserved priority seating, are available for $20 and can be purchased at the following link:https://bartos-theatrical-group.ticketleap.com/edges/details





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You