BWW Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

The thriller Wait Until Dark, by Frederick Knott, first opened on Broadway in 1966, starring Lee Remick and Robert Duvall. Several revivals followed, including the 1998 revival featuring Marisa Tomei and Quentin Tarantino. Wait Until Dark also found its way to the screen in a movie adaptation starting Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin. The story of a young blind woman who is targeted (through no fault of her own) by three dangerous con-men, the show relies on excellent use of light and the lack of light, perfect timing on the part of the sound operator and actors, and the ability of the cast to create a sense of urgency, anxiety, and fear. Now through March 13th audiences can experience this nail-biter of a show at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, directed by Alice Kirkland.

Right from the beginning of the performance, this production uses dim lighting and soft music to create a feeling of suspense. This atmosphere is enhanced by the fact that it opens with a man creeping around the set making as little noise as possible. Just as the audience begins to wonder what he is doing there, he is joined by another man, weapons are revealed, and a plan takes shape. The entire cast does a remarkable job of creating varying levels of tension throughout the show.

Collins Wilson takes the stage as Sam, who is a photographer and Susan's husband. His interactions with Hailey Lockner's Susan reveal the complexities of Sam and Susan's relationship. Wilson and Lockner have wonderful timing as the characters argue with and tease one another. The fear in Wilson's voice when he returns at the end of the show not knowing what has happened to Susan is absolutely heart wrenching.

The roles of Carlino, Mike Talman, and Roat are portrayed by Ron Nason, Gordon Einhorn, and Dan Bixler. Nason brings a wonderful gravitas to the cop-turned-con-man. With his straight posture, slow and deliberate movements, and gruff voice, Carlino becomes a much more complex character in Nason's hands. Einhorn's Mike is perfect in its subtlety, and keeps audiences guessing about his true nature and motives until the very end. Einhorn and Lockner interact beautifully on stage, drawing the audience into the scene with their dialogue. The role of Roat is one of the most difficult, as it requires great versatility and emotional range. Bixler is more than up to the task. He uses his voice, body language, and facial expressions to create a character that is simultaneously forthright and confident, persistent, untrusting, and sinister.

Hailey Lockner and Audrie Noll are wonderful in their roles as Susan and Gloria. They have excellent timing in their interactions with one another, which helps to move the story along. Noll's Gloria is smart, funny, loyal, and brave. Lockner takes on the difficult role of Susan, a woman who has been blind for about a year and is still learning how to adapt and take care of herself. Lockner does a wonderful job at emphasizing Susan's emotions-frustration, confusion, fear, and, in the end, bravery and self-assurance. It is not easy to act like one cannot see, but Lockner uses her facial expressions, gestures, and movements make it look realistic and natural.

Kudos to director Alice Kirkland and the crew for using the space at LTM so well. The set is compact without seeming crowded, giving the illusion of a larger space, which makes the chase and fight scenes more realistic. Additionally, the fight choreography by Dan Burke is brilliant. These elements enable LTM to create the same sense of action that one would find on a much larger stage. Between the talented cast and the well-designed set, blocking, lighting, and sound, this is a production that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Visit ltmpa.com to get your tickets for this thrilling performance of Wait Until Dark.