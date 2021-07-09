BWW Review: TOGETHER, WE CELEBRATE at Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre dips their toe back into the water of live theater with their current production, Together, We Celebrate. The musical concert serves as an appetizer for what is sure to come in the months ahead. We look forward to a time when audiences feel more comfortable attending and theaters regain the resources for producing pre-pandemic caliber shows.

There was ample singing and dancing talent among the ten-member ensemble. There were some solid moments in the show including a heartfelt rendition of What I Did for Love, an enthusiastic Don't Rain on my Parade, and an energetic encore of You Can't Stop the Music. .

However, compared to the reputation and quality of Fulton's past shows, this production seemed inconsequential. The two-page play bill, the modest set design, and the sparse attendance at the July 9 show hint that everything is not yet up and running on all cylinders. This show wasn't the jubilant return to the main stage that the Fulton needs nor deserves.

Sometimes a baseball player needs to take a few practice swings before stepping into the batter's box and hitting one out of the park. I think Together, We Celebrate serves that purpose. While there is nothing inherently wrong with it, the Fulton is capable of much, much more. Ticket and more information can be found at their website.