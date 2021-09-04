BWW Review: THE GUYS at EPAC

"The Guys" is a somber, thoughtful play performed by two of EPAC's most experienced and talented actors. Bob Checchia stars as Nick a bereaved New York City fire captain and Lynne DeMers-Hunt is Joan, a writer who helps him create eulogies for his eight men lost in the collapse of the Twin Towers.

The strength of Anne Nelson's show is that it examines the colossal and complex events of September 11th through the intimate and moving experience of these two people. It looks at the day through the lens of a "microscope" rather than the media's "telescopic" approach.

Bob Checchia is perfectly cast. He has the authentic, gritty exterior of a native New Yorker, yet quickly and easily conveys a more vulnerable and emotional side as needed. DeMers-Hunt is masterful in her portrayal of a woman of both strength and intelligence. She is to be commended on her many monologues which came across both poignantly and authentically.

As a fellow writer, I was impressed by the play's appreciation for the written word. A large chunk of the play involves Nick providing the "raw material" of facts about his men, and Joan transforming the content into beautiful, sometimes poetic, eulogies.

Director, Sean Young did a great job by staying out of the way. It was obvious that he respected the script and trusted his actors. He knew they were able to do most of the heavy lifting on their own. His attention to pacing, dialogue, and set dressing made a great show even greater.

If the quality of the show is not enough to motivate you to go see it, know that 20% of ticket proceeds benefit local fire departments. "The Guys" is must-see theater. It plays now through September 11. Tickets and more information can be found on their website.