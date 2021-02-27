BWW Review: HAPPY DAYS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Dutch Apple brings patrons back to the nifty fifties in their latest musical production, "Happy Days". Based on the iconic television show of the 1970's we join Richie, Fonzie, Potsie, and the whole gang as they sing and dance through a much simpler time.

The plot revolves around a charity wrestling match between the Fonz (Adam Silorey) and the villainous Malachi Brothers (Nick Drivas and Sam Boyle) in an effort to raise money to save the beloved Arnold's Drive-In.

The script couldn't get any more authentic, written by show creator, Gary Marshall. Songs and lyrics contributed by the small in stature, but large in talent 70's icon, Paul Williams. The creators bring us a fun and fluffy night of nostalgic entertainment.

Adam Silorey plays Fonzie with coolness and charisma. He channels Henry Winkler's performance while adding some personal style to make the role his own. Complimenting Fonzie's coolness is Danielle Mouch as Pinky Tuscadero, a bad girl with a heart of gold who has significant stage time in this production. Mouch handles her numerous songs and dance numbers with finesse.

Surprisingly and disappointingly, Jonathan Acorn's Richie Cunningham doesn't have a lot to do in the show. Although Fonzie has always been a fan favorite, Richie deserves more of a compelling storyline. Maybe even give him a solo song at the expense of Pinky's five numbers. Acorn does a laudable job with what little he is given.

Most of the supporting cast were solid singers and dancers. Potsie (Michael Motkowski), Ralph (Michael Corey Hassel), Mr. C. (Frank Hughes), and Arnold (Jim Moyer) all had moments to shine, although the level of similarity to their TV counterparts varied.

My sole criticism of casting originates with the Malachi Brothers (Nick Drivas and Sam Boyle). Neither actor seemed particularly tough or intimidating. It was hard to suspend belief that these lightweights posed much of a threat to our heroes either in or out of the wrestling ring.

Choreography and direction by Amy Marie McCleary was fun and vibrant. Karen Waddhill led a peppy five-piece orchestra. Some of the songs leaned more heavily towards show tunes than period pieces. Ironically, my favorite tune was the acapella number, Romeo Midnight.

Overall, Happy Days-The Musical is a good time for those old and young. Kudos as usual, to Dutch Apple for providing enjoyable entertainment and tasty food in a safe environment. Tickets and more information can be found on their website