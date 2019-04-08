BWW Review: GODSPELL at Prima Theatre

As I sit down to write this review, I still have tears swelling in my eyes just thinking about my experience with this show. No matter how you cut it, Godspell is an incredibly powerful and moving piece of theatre. Based primarily on the Christian mythology of the Gospel according to St. Matthew, this story follows a group of lively characters as they act out the many parables that Jesus teaches them throughout their time together. There is an overwhelmingly beautiful message of love, community, and acceptance in the lessons found in this production, and I couldn't help but be inspired by it all. Don't be fooled though. If you are familiar with the traditional 1971 version of this show, that is definitely not what you are going to see here...

Prima's production takes this theatrical classic and launches it into modern times, playing at the very real fears that currently plague our world. The story is shifted to a post-apocalyptic time when World War 3 has become reality and our storytellers are struggling to survive a new and frightening Earth. From the moment you enter the theatre, you are completely engulfed in this "New World Order" that makes you instantly aware of what these characters are facing in day-to-day life. This rendition felt a lot like a mash-up of the traditional musical and The Tribe, one of my favorite television shows. (On a side note, you should check out this tv show if you've never seen it before.) Prima's theatre space is set up in the round for this production, allowing for an amazing experience from any one of the four sides.

In this story, it is imperative that each character be incredibly unique. At the beginning of the rehearsal process, each actor is given just a couple of key traits that embody the Spirit of their character. It is then the actor's job to make their character distinctly different from those of their fellow actors. Every single one of the performers in this show hit the nail square on the head. They each brought deep character development, a larger-than-life stage presence, and an amazing amount of strength to the show. Add to this their perfect comedic timing and an abundance of amazing jokes, and I literally spent this entire production either laughing hysterically or turning into a puddle of tears as I danced in my seat.

If you're looking for a theatrical experience you won't soon forget, you'll definitely want to check out Prima's innovative production of Godspell. This epic show is playing through April 27th, so go visit www.primalancaster.org and prepare ye the way of the amazing musical that is Godspell!





