BWW Review: GODSPELL at Prima Theatre
Prima's production takes this theatrical classic and launches it into modern times, playing at the very real fears that currently plague our world. The story is shifted to a post-apocalyptic time when World War 3 has become reality and our storytellers are struggling to survive a new and frightening Earth. From the moment you enter the theatre, you are completely engulfed in this "New World Order" that makes you instantly aware of what these characters are facing in day-to-day life. This rendition felt a lot like a mash-up of the traditional musical and The Tribe, one of my favorite television shows. (On a side note, you should check out this tv show if you've never seen it before.) Prima's theatre space is set up in the round for this production, allowing for an amazing experience from any one of the four sides.
In this story, it is imperative that each character be incredibly unique. At the beginning of the rehearsal process, each actor is given just a couple of key traits that embody the Spirit of their character. It is then the actor's job to make their character distinctly different from those of their fellow actors. Every single one of the performers in this show hit the nail square on the head. They each brought deep character development, a larger-than-life stage presence, and an amazing amount of strength to the show. Add to this their perfect comedic timing and an abundance of amazing jokes, and I literally spent this entire production either laughing hysterically or turning into a puddle of tears as I danced in my seat.
If you're looking for a theatrical experience you won't soon forget, you'll definitely want to check out Prima's innovative production of Godspell. This epic show is playing through April 27th, so go visit www.primalancaster.org and prepare ye the way of the amazing musical that is Godspell!