BWW Review: FIDELIO at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Take a journey into a fairy tale world with TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) and the cast of Fidelio. Fidelio is a virtual play adapted by Diane Crews from the radio play by Sandra Fenichel Asher and inspired by the English fairy tale "Cap O'Rushes". The story of a royal family with two spoiled and self-centered princesses, an extremely vain king, a sweet and kind younger princess, and a dog named Fidelio, the play reminds the audience of the importance of kindness, love, and loyalty.

This virtual production is ambitious. The cast is fully costumed in Medieval garb. They use props, move around within their screen, and direct their speech to their scene partners. This is quite a feat within the constraints of a Zoom production. While the technology is not ideal, the actors and production team of Fidelio rose to the challenge beautifully.

The townspeople/villagers (Safia Middleton, Kailyn McClary, Mary Wurch, Liam Dimercurio, Shauna Marlowe, Lenna Marlowe, Elin Elizabeth Richman, Annie Susemihl, Lawrence B. Detterville, and Sharissa O'Connor) start off the show, setting the scene for the king's regular appearance. They do a great job at giving the audience important clues to the nature of the king and his vanity. One of the best scenes for these characters, though, is the market scene where they hawk their wares and arrange trades with one another. It is a fun scene with great acting that demonstrates the difference between village life and life in the royal city.

Steve Brown is hilarious as King Titus. He is overly concerned with his looks, desires constant adulation from his subjects, and looks in his mirror at every opportunity. He s particularly good in the scene with Lord Elmondo and Lord Raylere, played by Quinton Laughman and Matt Bahn respectively, when he plans a birthday surprise for Princess Anita and Princess Belinda. Laughman and Bahn interact well with one another and the other characters-they manage to make their conversations sound and look like they're standing in the same room even through the zoom screen. They also have wonderful energy that keeps the story moving forward and holds the audience's attention.

The twin princesses, Anita and Belinda, are portrayed by Amelia Lewin and Anna Herndon. They play these self-centered characters with the perfect level of brattiness. Both actresses are able to take on a sharp and whiney tone of voice when they speak to Lady Daranda and Lady Falaria (played by Gina Wagner and Jennifer Dimercurio) that is just right for showing how spoiled the princesses are, while switching to a soft and sweet tone when talking with their father. Gina Wagner and Jennifer Dimercurio have fantastic facial expressions as they try to deal with the princesses without losing their cool.

Sofia Grace Dimercurio and Robert S. McCleary take on the pivotal roles of Princess Caramina and Fidelio, her loving and loyal dog. The complete opposite of her sisters, Princess Caramina is sweet, kind, and loving. Sofia shows great emotional range in her role as Princess Caramina. McCleary is delightful as Princess Caramina's faithful sidekick Fidelio. From his movements to his facial expressions, he really brings Fidelio to life.

Fidelio is a show with a wonderful message for audiences of all ages. Kudos to the cast and crew of TAFE for taking on this challenging show in a virtual performance space! To see Fidelio now through May 24, visit www.tafepa.org.