BWW Previews: PRANCER at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Prancer began as a 1989 film written by Greg Taylor and directed by John Hancock. The story of a young girl's courage, love, and belief is just the tale we need this holiday season. The play, first produced by The Rose Theatre in 2016, is taking the stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. Prancer introduces us to Jessica Riggs, a young girl who finds an injured reindeer. She believes the reindeer is one of Santa's reindeer, Prancer, and she is determined to nurse him back to health in time to take his rightful place in Santa's sleigh-pulling team.

When Jessica, played by Sara Youcheff, finds an injured reindeer, she's sure it's Prancer and she's dedicated to nursing him back to health to get him back to Santa by Christmas Eve. Will she be able to hide this secret from her small town? Come see Prancer at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts from Dec. 13-22.

This production features two casts (alternating each production) and is directed by Jess Crowe. Crowe explains, "this story, with its heartwarming messages of love, family, and hope, is as relevant today as ever. There are many times that Jessica helps the people around her get past their grief and darkness to find the warmth and beauty of life." Audiences are sure to be amazed by the star of the show, Prancer, a life-sized puppet.

DreamWrights is giving us an opportunity to really get into the spirit of the season. Not only will everyone enjoy an adorable holiday show, but they will have the opportunity to meet Santa's reindeer and take pictures with the reindeer and Santa himself before the show.

Opening night of Prancer is already sold out, so don't miss your chance to see this show that, as Crowe says, "embodies the power of the heart." It runs December 13-22, and tickets can be purchased at www.dreamwrights.org.

Also at the heart of the DreamWrights show Prancer is the story of a father and daughter - played by Murphy Howard and Sara Youcheff.

Her father, John, is always working to keep a roof over their heads and learns to keep his family first.





