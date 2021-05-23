BWW Interview: Rachel Landon, Carly Lafferty, And Stacey Werner of OVER THE RAINBOW: THE SONGS OF JUDY GARLAND at Open Stage

After a year of virtual productions, Open Stage will once again invite live audiences into the theatre. The first production of their season is Over the Rainbow: The Songs of Judy Garland. Beginning May 28, this cabaret features local performers Rachel Landon, Stacey Werner, and Carly Lafferty under the music direction of Nicholas Werner. Director Stuart Landon commented, "We wanted to produce shows that will bring light and happiness into people's lives. A concert featuring Judy Garland's songs will be a show for folks looking for something joyous and fun. She's an icon and she gave us a lifetime of songs that any person can enjoy." I was recently given the opportunity to pop in on a rehearsal and speak with the performers.

As I walked into the theatre for the first time in over a year, I heard three strong, confident, beautiful voices singing "Get Happy". It's impossible not to feel your spirits lift when you hear this song, and to hear it performed by three people so filled with joy to be back at the theatre is an intense experience. Lafferty and Werner, both from around the Harrisburg area, have known one another for a long time. In fact, Lafferty shares that it was seeing Werner on stage that really got her interested in performing as well. "When I started showing interested when I was younger, my mom asked Stacey where she performed. So, it's like I've come full circle, getting to perform with Stacey," Lafferty explained. Werner and Landon also grew up performing and wanting to perform. "My whole family is very musical," said Werner, "so some of my earliest memories are of singing in my living room with my family." Landon, a native of Texas, travelled around doing professional gigs all over the country before coming to PA in 2017 to be closer to family. Landon laughing states, "my brother somehow convinced me to work here, so I haven't slept much since 2017, but I've been here ever since. I love performing in a place with a lot of people that I love and admire-we've really become like family."

When asked about how they have kept their craft going during the pandemic, Werner and Lafferty explained that they were lucky to have online outlets for their singing. Werner can be heard as a regular performer on Open Stage's online show My Talented Friends Live. Lafferty took on the 30-day song challenge near the start of the pandemic, recording herself singing every day. Director Stuart Landon did remind the performers that their singing muscles may need to regain some strength after not being used so much. After hearing a snippet of their rehearsal, I can attest to the fact that their vocal strength has certainly been built back up as they prepare for this cabaret. All three performers mentioned that the most exciting part of doing this cabaret is the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience once again.

We talked about their feelings going into a live performance for the first time since the shut-down:

Landon: It was really interesting because when Stuart talked about coming back-opening the theatre again-he said let's start with a show that gives people joy, and let's put Stacey and Carly in it. it was such a great feeling to have this conversation with him. I'm so looking forward to the connection with the audience and bringing joy to the people watching the performance. It's actually something Judy Garland talks about a lot-the connection with the audience. I think it'll be such a wonderful break through after a year that has been so terrible.

Werner: I think this show will be important for the audience. I'm so excited for them to watch it. I'm excited to be able to do this for people who have wanted it and been waiting for it for so long.

Lafferty: I'm excited too. When you sing online, you're just seeing yourself singing into your camera. It's very different from being able to see other people and their reactions. Having any sort of audience just changes everything about the show. I think it'll be a bit of a shock to have an audience. My great-aunt is coming and she asked me about the songs and after every song that I named, she said "I love that one". I think the audience will really be happy to hear these songs.

Judy Garland is so well known as a singer and actress-she's become a household name all over the world-especially with the popularity of The Wizard of Oz. Many of the songs in the show will be familiar to audience members. Audiences will likely hear some songs that they recognize but didn't realize were performed by Judy Garland. Landon commented that whenever they would talk about doing cabarets, she would always use Judy Garland as an example of a themed cabaret that they could do. Apparently, that stuck with Stuart Landon so much that he decided to make it their opening cabaret of their in-person season (they'll be doing a Carole King cabaret over the summer). Lafferty is particularly excited for the Judy Garland cabaret because people seem to accept that it's a given that they would choose her music to reopen the theatre and they really seem to be looking forward to it. Werner commented, "you don't even realize how much of an impact Judy Garland's songs have had on the culture until you hear them and realize that you recognize them immediately." In fact, if they could have done all of the songs on the list that didn't make the cut for the cabaret, they would be performing for hours.

One of the moments they are particularly looking forward to sharing with the audience is "Over the Rainbow". Often, it's forgotten that "Over the Rainbow" has an introduction. As Landon comments, "when Nick begins that song on the piano, they'll know what's coming. But then we'll start the introduction to the song, which may be one of the less familiar pieces they'll hear. It'll be so wonderful to hit the comforting, familiar, well-loved part of that song and to experience how the audience reacts to it." Audiences may also hear some of the songs in a new way. Among the pieces that the performers love are "After You've Gone", "The Trolley Song", "Smile", and "Make Someone Happy".

There is something special about watching a show with other people that we haven't been able to experience in a long time. The audience and performers get to share in one another's reactions as they share in the moment together. As Landon says, "I absolutely believe that virtual theatre is theater, but it's a different kind of theatre because you don't get the empathetic energy from the connection with the audience." The performers are ready. They are ready to offer their talents and gifts to their community and to share in this experience together with one another and with a live audience. The theatre has been following stringent protocols to keep staff, performers, and audiences safe so that they can make art for their community and do so safely. Visit www.openstagehbg.com for information on performances, safety protocols, and tickets. (photo by Brianna Dow)