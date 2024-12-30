BOLEROS FOR THE DISENCHANTED Comes to PCS Theater in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PCS Theater has announced its upcoming production of Boleros for the Disenchanted, written by acclaimed playwright José Rivera and directed by Natalie Payán. This moving and humorous exploration of love, resilience, and the passage of time runs from January 10 to January 25, 2025, with all performances at 7:30 PM on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage.

This intimate space provides the perfect setting for Rivera’s bittersweet yet uplifting story, which celebrates the lives and journeys of a Puerto Rican couple across generations. Due to the venue’s location, please note that the Second Stage is only accessible by stairs, and seating is limited.

When Flora’s fiancé breaks her heart, she vows never to fall for an unfaithful man again. Then she meets Eusebio, who sweeps her off her feet and off to America—away from her family and her familiar life in Puerto Rico. The second act finds the couple thirty-nine years later, having loved a lot and learned a lot, but still surprised by what happens next.

José Rivera’s Boleros for the Disenchanted weaves witty twists and moments of grace into a powerful narrative that deepens to a moving conclusion. The play pays tribute to Puerto Ricans and humans everywhere, offering a universal story of love, resilience, and the passage of time.

The cast includes:

Desiree Lara as Doña Milla (A1) & Flora (A2)

Randino as Don Fermín (A1) & Eusebio (A2)

Dee Phillips as Flora (A1) & Eve (A2) (PCS Debut)

Luis Aguilar as Manuelo (A1) & Priest (A2) (PCS Debut)

Jalina Wayser as Petra (A1) & Monica (A2) (PCS Debut)

Carlos Jiga as Eusebio (A1) & Oskar (A2)

Director Natalie Payán shared her vision for the play: “At the heart of Boleros for the Disenchanted lies a bittersweet yet ultimately uplifting exploration of love, resilience, and the passage of time. It’s a story that reflects the everyday reality of marriage — the quiet struggles, the sacrifices, and the moments of grace — all framed within the larger cycle of generations.

Marriage, like the generational cycle, is a balance of holding on and letting go, of keeping certain traditions while daring to evolve. We see the characters wrestle with the undignified struggles that come with time, but also the unshakable belief that love, in all its imperfections, is worth holding on to.

Each new generation carries the lessons of the past while adding their own mark to the world, just as couples must learn to evolve together, sometimes slowly, sometimes painfully, but always striving forward. Life and love evolve, step by step, with moments of sorrow balanced by unexpected joy. And in this dance, even in the face of challenges, we find something deeply uplifting: the courage to keep loving, to keep trying, and to keep moving forward, together.”

Comments