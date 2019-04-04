Allentown Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Moon Landing Anniversary with Concert at the State Theatre

Where were you on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took mankind's first steps on the lunar surface? The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents a concert commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing with original photos from NASA. The Allentown Symphony Orchestra will perform "To the Moon and Back" on Saturday, May 4th. Todd Sullivan will give his 100 Billion Earths - The Future of Space Science lecture in the Acopian Ballroom beginning at 5:30 PM. FREE with your Symphony Ticket.

Show time is 7:00 PM. Tickets are $59/$49/$39 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by 88.1 FM WDIY. Admission to the lecture is free with a Symphony ticket or $5 at the door.

With passion and finesse, the Allentown Symphony Orchestra, with Music Director & Conductor, Diane Wittry, plays time-honored masterworks, newly commissioned world premieres, and unusual and intriguing repertoire, including works by prominent new composers. Each year, the ASO performs more than 20 classical, pops, educational, and family concerts. In 2014, the orchestra received the national American Prize for "orchestral excellence."

The "To the Moon and Back" program will include: Debussy's Clair de Lune, Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata. Also music by John Williams:Star Wars, Holst's The Planets: Mars, The Bringer of War, Theme from Horner's Apollo 13 - and many more!



Over the past 15 years, Todd Sullivan has traveled the country participating in astronomy & space conferences, star parties, and has delivered over 100 presentations & talks to a wide range of demographics. A professional volunteer for nearly 2 dozen organizations across the charitable spectrum, Todd has been a NASA 'Solar System Ambassador' for 12 years. He currently lives in Easton with his wife of 25 years.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You