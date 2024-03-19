Air Supply Comes to the Hershey Theatre This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Air Supply will bring “The Lost in Love Experience” to Hershey Theatre for a performance on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Get ready to spend a romantic evening with Australian pop/rock duo Air Supply as they bring “The Lost in Love Experience” to Hershey, Pa., in November. The duo, comprised of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, met in 1975 at rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. The pair became instant friends with their shared love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

In 1980, “Lost in Love” became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all charts. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top-five singles.

Their albums “Lost in Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Now & Forever” and “The Greatest Hits” have sold in excess of 20 million copies. To date, they have performed 5,000 concerts together. Air Supply celebrated their 45th anniversary in 2020 and continue to delight audiences all over the world.

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.AirSupplyMusic.com.