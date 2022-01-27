Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AVENUE Q Comes to the Academy Theatre Next Week

Performances run February 4-20, 2022.

Jan. 27, 2022  
Avenue Q comes to the Academy Theatre next week!a??

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

Learn more at https://www.theacademytheatre.org/copy-of-our-season.


