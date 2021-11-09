A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At Open Stage

Harrisburg's seasonal favorite returns in a dazzling reimagined production this holiday season. Open Stage's 22nd annual production of Charles Dickens' classic story follows Ebenezar Scrooge, the miserly owner of the local counting house. On Christmas Eve, he is taken on a journey with three ghostly spirits that strive to save him from damnation and instill love, hope and understanding in humanity.

"[Open Stage] never fails to create an experience that engages the audience's imagination and senses. From perfectly timed lights and sound to special effects to period-specific costumes to carefully chosen and designed props and set pieces, this production of A Christmas Carol is no exception." - BroadwayWorld, 2018

Open Stage is thrilled to welcome audiences back for a holiday favorite. "We missed presenting A Christmas Carol in-person last season. Theatre is fueled by the audience-artist relationship," producing artistic director Stuart Landon said. "Our artists missed our audiences. A Christmas Carol is the perfect opportunity to catch up with your favorite characters and get back to the theatre."

Nicholas Hughes returns as Scrooge this season, as do many artists from seasons' past. "A Christmas Carol is a tradition for Harrisburg, for our patrons, and for our family of artists," Landon says. " We are honored to tell this beautiful story of redemption and celebrate the heartwarming spirit of the holiday season."

Open Stage presents A Christmas Carol, December 4 to 23, 2021, in their intimate 111-seat Capital BlueCross Main Stage, located at 25 N Court Street between Market and Walnut in downtown Harrisburg, PA. The production is sponsored by Margaret Hathaway and Chris Baldrige & David Skerpon. The season is sponsored by Miles Babin, The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, and The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased at openstagehbg.com. Student and group discounts are available. Open Stage is dedicated to making art accessible; subsidized tickets are available for any patron. Open Stage is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for non-profit professional theatre companies.