Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Kevin Archambault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Marcus McGregor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Bridge Street Theatre, Shannon Tompkins - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - CNY Playhouse, Kyle West & Susi Thomas - GREASE - Fort Salem Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Freddy Ramirez - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Leon Glover - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Mayte Natalio - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage , Bryan Knowlton - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Kevin Archambault - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Cassie Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz, Summer Glodstein - LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz, JJ Buechner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Tristan Raines - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Kent Streed - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon, Sarafina F. Bush - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage, Emily N. Brink - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Kevin Archambault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Hannah-Kathryn Wall - FROZEN, JR - Pendragon Theatre, Catherine Doherty - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz, James Alexander - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Trey Compton - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Anthony Michael Lopez - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon, Maggie Mancinelli Cahill - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre, Tommy Deckman - SPAMALOT - Blackfriars Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Joshuah Patriarco - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Emma Reifschneider - STOP KISS - SUNY New Paltz, Tony Speciale II - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz, Nico Torrez - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Robert Hupp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse stage



Runners-Up: Deena Conley - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Gordon Greenberg - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre, Kiara Pipino - MEN ON BOATS - Chenango River Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz



Runners-Up: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, FROZEN JR - Pendragon Theatre, ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre, JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre, HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - 2022

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Jovan Bradley - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Laura Darling - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company, Travis McHale - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz, Martin Benesh - LA FUERZA DE ANTÍGONA - SUNY New Paltz

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Leo Lei - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Pendragon Theatre



Runners-Up: Rob Denton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre, Conor Thiele - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon, Jessica Winward - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Paul Schubert - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Katya Stanislavskaya - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz, Katya Stanislavskaya - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz, Elizabeth Sterling - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Canaan Harris - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Matt Gallagher and Lily Ling - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage, Michael Meketa - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Michael Radi - ONCE - Bristol Valley Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company, THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre, KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre, HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz



Runners-Up: THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players, THIS OLD HAUNT - Fort Salem Theater, PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: THE WOODS. - Pendragon Theatre, HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - 2022, WHERE THERE'S SMOKE; ILIUM BURNS - Troy Foundry Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Thomas Netter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Zack Tashoff - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - SUNY New Paltz, Emily Rose - ONCE - Schenectady Light Opera Company, Jessica Sergeant Wilk - NEXT TO NORMAL - Rome Community Theater

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Hannah-Kathryn Wall - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre



Runners-Up: Jahmar Ortiz - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Jeffrey Kringer - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre, JoJo Adams - SPAMALOT - Blackfriars Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Parker Howland - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz



Runners-Up: Cheyenne See - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, Gary Hoffman - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Schnectady Civic, Angelina Bell - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Benita Zahn - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fort Salem Theater



Runners-Up: Jessica Wagern - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Pendragon Theatre, Shannon Rafferty - NOT I - Troy Foundry Theatre, Kathy Fitzgerald - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz



Runners-Up: GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater, STOP KISS - SUNY New Paltz

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage, THE WOODS - Pendragon Theatre, OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Duane Joseph Olson - GASLIGHT - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Natasha D'Amico - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz, Pam Rapoza - RENT - Theatre444, Jo Winiarski - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Tijana Bjelajac - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Rebekah Clark - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Rozy Isquith - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Jacob Brown - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Keirsten Lamora - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz



Runners-Up: Nicholas MacLane - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CNY Playhouse, Stephen Shepherd - SPACEBAR: A BROADWAY PLAY BY KYLE SUGARMAN - CNY Playhouse, Andrew Paolillo - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Connor Wang - HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO - Syracuse Stage



Runners-Up: Victoria Deiorio - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Capital Repertory Theatre, Cory Kosman - KISS ME KATE - Cortland Repertory Theatre, Cory Kosman - HAIR - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Samantha Mileski - INTO THE WOODS - New Deal Creative Arts



Runners-Up: Ashley Hoffman - THE USEFUL CITIZEN - SUNY New Paltz, Elizabeth Corey - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Schenectady Light Opera Company, Chris Toia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Rome Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Emily Madison - KISS ME, KATE - Cortland Rep Theatre



Runners-Up: Tyler Spencer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre, Jenna Gilmer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pendragon Theatre, Shannon Rafferty - JERSEY BOYS - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Joshuah Patriarco - THE LOVE PLAY - The Tivoli Players



Runners-Up: Matthew Doherty - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz, Chris Lunetta - UNNATURAL ACTS - SUNY New Paltz, Emma Reifschneider - PAGES FROM A LOVE MANIFESTO - SUNY New Paltz

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Alice Johnson - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Cortland Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Christopher Leifheit - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Pendragon Theatre, Luke Smith - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Schubert & National Tour, Donovan Stanfield - FENCES - Redhouse Arts Center

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck



Runners-Up: Cider Mill Stage, Bridge Street Theatre, Theatre 444

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Pendragon Theatre



Runners-Up: Capital Repertory Theatre, Syracuse Stage, The REV Theatre Company