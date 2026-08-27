WARHOL: BULLET KARMA to Play ROC Cinema for Rochester Fringe

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Garry Roost will bring his solo play Warhol: Bullet Karma back to the Rochester Fringe Festival this September, following the show’s New York premiere at Geva Theatre in 2023.

Written and performed by Roost and directed by Kenneth Hadley, the 55-minute play takes a darkly witty look at pop art icon Andy Warhol and Valerie Solanas, the radical writer who shot Warhol in 1968.

Set in Warhol’s Factory on the astral plane, the play brings Warhol face-to-face with figures from his life and cultural orbit, including Lou Reed, Truman Capote and Edie Sedgwick, along with a visiting Francis Bacon. Through the encounters, Warhol: Bullet Karma explores what these cultural figures have to say about “Drella” — and what Warhol has to say about them.

The production will play three performances as part of the ROC Cinema Theater w/stage Festival program.

About Garry Roost

Roost has toured his solo shows throughout the UK, Europe and Australia for more than a decade, appearing at fringe festivals from Edinburgh to Adelaide and Montenegro. In 2019, he performed at MONA Tasmania for Violent Femmes bassist Brian Ritchie.

His screen credits include Mickey Doolan in the “At The Races” sketch from The Day Today alongside Steve Coogan, Creepy Guy in Black Books and Alan Daniels in EastEnders.

His theater credits include work at Citizens Theatre Glasgow, Hull Truck, Birmingham Rep and Theatre Royal Stratford East, as well as the inaugural production at Leeds Playhouse. Roost also brought Warhol: Bullet Karma to The Barrow Group in New York City in 2025.

About Director Kenneth Hadley

Warhol: Bullet Karma marked Kenneth Hadley’s directorial debut. Hadley has worked extensively as an actor across film, television, theater and radio, spanning both comedy and drama.

His recent credits include playing Chris in the 2022 Christmas special of Coronation Street. His film work includes collaborations with directors Mike Leigh, Ben Wheatley and Les Blair, including an appearance as Mr. Golightly in Leigh’s Peterloo.

Warhol: Bullet Karma Performance Schedule

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 6 p.m.

ROC Cinema – ROC Cinema Theater w/stage

Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 8 p.m.

ROC Cinema – ROC Cinema Theater w/stage

Friday, September 25, 2026 at 5 p.m.

ROC Cinema – ROC Cinema Theater w/stage

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Central New York News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming