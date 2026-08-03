ARASPEL Pianist Laura Farré Rozada to Play ESL Rochester Fringe Festival

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Award-winning pianist Dr. Laura Farré Rozada will present Araspel, a recital presented at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival. The performance will take place on Saturday September 19 at 8pm, Sunday September 20 at 8:30 pm, and Monday September 21 at 6 pm and 7:15 pm at Biltmore Bar & Lounge.

Far more than a piano recital, Araspel is a musical journey that transports listeners through lyrical landscapes, vibrant dances, meditative reflections and exhilarating virtuosity. Featuring works by Komitas, Arno Babadjanian, Gayane Chebotarian, Eduard Abramian and other remarkable composers, the program celebrates a musical heritage that deserves a place alongside the great traditions of the classical repertoire.

'Some of the most beautiful piano music ever written remains virtually unknown outside Armenia,' says Farré Rozada. 'With Araspel, I hope audiences will experience not only remarkable compositions, but also the history, poetry and spirit of a culture whose musical voice deserves to be heard around the world.'

Named a 'Rising Star' by BBC Music Magazine, pianist and mathematician Laura Farré Rozada has built an international career distinguished by artistic curiosity and fearless programming. She has performed in major venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, London's Southbank Centre, Barcelona's Palau de la Música Catalana, the Armenian State Philharmonia in Yerevan, the Armenian American Museum in Los Angeles and festivals across Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East. A pianist, mathematician and researcher, she is internationally recognised for bringing overlooked repertoire to new audiences through award-winning performances, recordings and interdisciplinary projects.

Unlike many concert programs built around familiar masterpieces, Araspel offers audiences something genuinely rare: the opportunity to encounter music that is both immediately accessible and almost entirely new. It is an invitation to discover a rich artistic tradition through the hands of one of its most passionate international advocates.

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