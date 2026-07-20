B-SIDES OF BROADWAY to Debut At Rochester Fringe This Fall

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The first cabaret act by local triple-threat Connor McGuire premieres Saturday, September 19 at 2:30pm and Wednesday, September 23 at 7:30pm during the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival.

The 50-minute set features ten songs written for Broadway blockbusters and removed for reasons that will be revealed during the show. The show will be held at an all-new Fringe venue, the 75-seat Hallock Lounge at the United Presbyterian Church. The intimate, gossipy act is fully accompanied by pianist Dane Noble-Rosema and includes two duets with soprano Brittany Quinzi. Vocal direction by Deborah Conquest.

'They're songs by iconic composers that were cut from shows for things like cast changes or script edits,' said showrunner Connor McGuire. 'I kept going back to this concept of imposter syndrome, probably because this is my first solo act. Aside from their origins, these are wonderful standalone pieces that deserve to be performed and appreciated.'

B-Sides of Broadway will open with Stephen Sondheim's 'Love is in the Air,' the original opening number for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, famously referenced in film classic The Birdcage. The set weaves together compositions by Kander & Ebb, Alan Menken, and Jerry Herman, among others.

While the show clocks in at just under an hour, it's been a long time coming. McGuire enjoyed performing as a Buffalo high schooler, but left the stage behind for studies at the Harvard School of Public Health and the University of Rochester. He ultimately earned a PhD in Toxicology, but his passion for performing kept calling.

'It was kind of a quarterlife crisis: I need to share the stories of these musicals that I've always loved,' said McGuire. 'I'm in intensive vocal training at least once a week; I take acting and dance classes whenever I can.'

Since then, McGuire has built an impressive list of credits in professional theater. Recently, he sang in The Light in the Piazza at Blackfriars Theatre, performed in The Classics Company's Three Sisters, and held a prestigious understudy role in Barefoot in the Park at Geva Theatre.

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