Video: Broadway Veteran Josh Young and More in LES MISERABLES Trailer at Hudson Valley Shakespeare

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An all new trailer has been released from Hudson Valley Shakespeare's production of Les Misérables, the final production in HVS’s first season in the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center. Performances will begin on Wednesday August 12, with opening night set for Saturday August 15, and a run through Sunday September 27.

The cast includes David Beach* as Monsieur Thénardier, Haley Rose Ciaramella as Eponine, Haley Dortch* as Fantine, Denis Lambert* as Javert, Alex Ross as Marius, Nance Williamson* as Madam Thénardier, Josh Young* as Jean Valjean, Ana Paola Garcia* as Cosette, Madelynn Sue Merced as Young Cosette, Khloe Saclolo as Young Eponine, and Riley Thompson as Gavroche. The ensemble will include Kelly Berman*, Payton Bioletto, Aamar-Malik Culbreth*, Lucas Hakoshima, Safiya Harris*, Stefanie Londino*, Maya Mays, Brian Kim McCormick*, Anand Nagraj*, Luis Quintero*, Christian David Tinajero, Josh Totora*, and Caroline Santiago Turner. * denotes member of Actor’s Equity Association

The orchestra will feature Peter Arfsten, Bradley Frizzell, and Jeffery Reinhardt on Reeds; Evan Schreiber on Trumpet; Matthew Wozniak on Trombone; Steven Harmon and Alejandro Salaverry on Horns; Jessica Gehring on Violin; Rachel Evans on Viola; Chris Santos on Cello; TJ Bastone on Bass; Tim Schneider on Percussion; and Stephen Ferri and Refiye Tappan on Keyboards.

Les Misérables will feature Choreography by Rhett Guter, Costume Design by Tilly Grimes, Lighting Design by Matt Richards, Sound Design by Ken Travis, and Properties by Buffy Cardoza. Alex Gutierrez serves as Music Director and Conductor, and Stephen Ferri is the Music Coordinator and Associate Conductor. Janelle Caso* is the Stage Manager and Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Les Misérables is by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on a novel by Victor Hugo, with Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The original French text is by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Additional material is by James Fenton. The musical was adapted and originally Directed by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original Orchestrations by John Cameron.

After 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread, Jean Valjean is given a second chance, but freedom comes at a price. Haunted by his past and relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert, Valjean’s quest for redemption unfolds against the rising storm of revolution in 19th-century France. Les Misérables is a soaring tale of love, justice, and the unbreakable human spirit — featuring iconic songs including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More.”

Currently running in repertory through September 18 is William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Miriam Laube (OSF’s Much Ado About Nothing) and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert (HVS’s Love’s Labor’s Lost) and William Shakespeare’s King Lear, directed by Davis McCallum (HVS’s The Matchmaker).

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