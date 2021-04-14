WAITRESS, SUMMER, and More Announced For Broadway in Binghamton's 2021-22 Season
The season will kick off with Escape to Margaritaville on October 19, 2021, and run through May 18, 2022.
Broadway in Binghamton has announced its full lineup for the 2021-22 season, coming to Broome County Forum Theatre beginning in October.
Subscribe for season tickets now at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton/tickets/.
Single tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date. Once each show goes on sale, there are several ways to purchase.
By Phone: 800-982-2787
In Person: Arena Box Office
Full Lineup:
Escape to Margaritaville October 19-20, 2021
Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story November 14, 2021
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas December 9, 2021
An Officer and a Gentleman February 23-24, 2022
Summer March 29-30, 2022
Waitress April 19-20, 2022
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory May 17-18, 2022
Learn more at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton/.