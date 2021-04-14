Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regional Updates
WAITRESS, SUMMER, and More Announced For Broadway in Binghamton's 2021-22 Season

The season will kick off with Escape to Margaritaville on October 19, 2021, and run through May 18, 2022.

Apr. 14, 2021  
Broadway in Binghamton has announced its full lineup for the 2021-22 season, coming to Broome County Forum Theatre beginning in October.

Subscribe for season tickets now at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton/tickets/.

Single tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date. Once each show goes on sale, there are several ways to purchase.

By Phone: 800-982-2787
In Person: Arena Box Office

Full Lineup:

Escape to Margaritaville October 19-20, 2021

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story November 14, 2021

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas December 9, 2021

An Officer and a Gentleman February 23-24, 2022

Summer March 29-30, 2022

Waitress April 19-20, 2022

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory May 17-18, 2022

Learn more at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton/.


