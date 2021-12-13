Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Thanasis' FUGITIVE SONGS Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co. 42%

Kevin Archambault - ONCE - Center for the Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 19%

Susi Thomas & Kyle West - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 8%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 22%

Chaz Wolcott - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 13%

Chaz Wolcott - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 12%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 24%

Stacey Golden-Moller - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 14%

Kyle West & Marcia Wilcox - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashleigh Poteat - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 18%

Nicole Wilkowski - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 14%

Tiffany Howard - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 10%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Park Playhouse 33%

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 21%

Kevin Archambault - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jordan Westfall - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 17%

Chaz Wolcott - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 14%

Jean-Remy Monnay - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 11%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 19%

Kate Murray - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 17%

Basil Allen - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 13%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Matt Lenz - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 28%

Trey Compton - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 20%

Samuel Buggeln - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 28%

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Shane Archer Reed - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 38%

Hunter Foster - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 26%

Robert Hupp - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 16%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Olivia Rose - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 40%

Brandon Clarke - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 20%

Dan Roach - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 15%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

PrimmeTime Video - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 41%

Brenna Merritt and Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 39%

David Rey - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 19%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Renae Hensley - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 27%

John Norine Jr - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 18%

Maggie Turoff - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Fort Salem Theater 12%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ethan Newman - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 19%

John Norine Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theatre 12%

Ethan Newman - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 10%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 32%

ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

NUNSENSE - Center Players 10%

Best Musical (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 15%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 14%

ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 14%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Engelhardt / Mika Holbrook - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 22%

Joshuah Patriarco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 11%

Chris Frasier - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 11%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tia Karaplis - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 11%

John Zamborsky - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 9%

Brandon Jones - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 7%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 14%

Jan DeAngelo - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 10%

Jessie Essig - SEPTEMBER BEARS - CNY Community Arts Center 9%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Nick Cearley - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 30%

Cynthia Henderson - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 13%

Yvette Clark - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The depottheatre 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexis Papaleo - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 44%

AnnChris Warren - PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 27%

Jason Sorrano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 20%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Eric Siegel - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 24%

Belinda Allyn - DIAMOND DELIRUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 21%

Giuliana 'G' Augello - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 19%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 23%

Bella Lupia - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 21%

Tamara Cacchione - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Kate Hamill - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 30%

Christina Perry - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 21%

Jason O'Connell - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 20%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 16%

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 15%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 11%

Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 26%

BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 23%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 29%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 11%

ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 10%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 15%

ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 15%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Reilly - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 29%

Mary Donnelly - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 15%

Bryan Mechtly - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Navroz Dabu - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 24%

Steven Velasquez - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 19%

Tim Golebiewski - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh PlayhouseKevin 13%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mike Kane - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 19%

Scott Tunkel - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 18%

John Norine Jr - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 13%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rachel Kolb - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 23%

Kevin Heard - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 10%

Kevin Semancik - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 10%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

NGT WINTER CONCERT - YouTube 52%

MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A 48%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 65%

John Lloyd Young LIVE: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - View Center for Arts and Culture, Old Forge, NY 35%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - First Year Players 42%

LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 38%

PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 21%

PYGMALION - Connections Theater 17%

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - National Technical Institute for the Deaf 15%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 39%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 29%

TALLEY'S FOLLEY - Syracuse Stage 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Claire Flynn - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co. 17%

Duane Joseph Olson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 13%

Allie Seebode - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Playhouse Stage Co. 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Cameron Walker - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 13%

Hayes Fields - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 10%

Bianca Hallett - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Deborah Coconis - OEDIPUS RX - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 16%

Shannon DeAngelo - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 10%

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Megan Hill - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 17%

Alex Keane - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 16%

Derek Emerson Powell - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 13%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

JJ Razzano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Company 39%

Garrett Collins - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 25%

Megan Calos - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage co. 22%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Candice Hatakeyama - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 21%

Whitney Tenney Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 20%

David Lowenstein - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 19%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

David Clarke - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Simon Moody - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 11%

Troy Chapman - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Playhouse Stage Co. 19%

IN THE HEIGHTS - NTID Performing Arts 17%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Syracuse Stage 32%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Playhouse Stage Co. 24%

BRIGHT STAR - Playhouse Stage Co. 22%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 35%

DEATHTRAP - Cider Mill Stage 33%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Creative License 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage 51%

THE CRAFTSMAN - Chenango River Theatre 12%

SALT/CITY/BLUES - Syracuse Stage 11%