Village Of Larchmont, NY Presents Inaugural ARTS ON THE AVENUES

The Village of Larchmont has been on the forefront of creative ideas over the past year, and this Spring the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses and artists to develop the inaugural Larchmont Arts on the Avenues, generously sponsored by Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

The month-long art displays which showcases a variety of mediums including paintings, photography, digital art, mixed media pieces, jewelry and woodworking. Jane Murray, Brokerage Sales Manager at Julia B. Fee states "Being able to showcase our local artists throughout the shops and restaurants in our beautiful village is a natural extension of our community. Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty is thrilled to be part of encouraging this creativity and showcasing our incredible local talent."

Carol S. Ward, Director of One River School, Larchmont is acting as curator for the event and feels "this style of event incorporates all the aspects that make Larchmont great - community, the arts and amazing businesses. We all wanted to think outside the box to support local artists in these difficult times."

Larchmont Arts on the Avenues runs through May 31st https://www.larchmontchamber10538.org/.