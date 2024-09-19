Tickets to THE CHER SHOW and THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Proctors on Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE CHER SHOW will come to Proctors in Schenectady for two performances Wednesday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 30. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, the magnificently macabre hit musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY comes to Proctors in Schenectady for two performances Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the third most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

Comments