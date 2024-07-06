Theatre444 to Present SWEENEY TODD in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre444 will bring a new vision of cultural favorite, Sweeney Todd which has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is a deliciously thrilling story of revenge and retribution.

In an infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun! When the lights go down and the curtain goes up, you won't dare look away.

With a talented cast hailing from multiple cities, audiences can expect to see a Sweeney with a new twist. John Ashley Brown (Rochester) and Laura Feligno (Geneva), play Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett with dark passion and drive. Joseph and Marilla Gonzalez (Geneva) play lovers Anthony and Johanna. The beggar woman is played by Shannon DeRose (Rochester) and Young Toby is played by Ethan Kelly (Lyons). JoJo Adams and Damon Fletcher (Seneca Falls) play Judge Turpin and Beadle respectively while Avi James (Seneca Falls) plays the swindler Pirelli. Our talented ensemble round out our cast; Ronnie Colon, Jennifer Walczak, Alayna Russ (Geneva), Lily Flum (Rochester), Shawn Fenner (Phelps), Julianna Buchmann (Weedsport), Evan King (Batavia), and Erich D'Eridita (Seneca Falls). This talented and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley assisted by Vocal Coach Alexander Ramos. Garrett Coons is the Technical Director and costumes are designed by Paula Lipker. Makeup and special effects are implemented by Jennifer Weinheimer.

Performances are August 23-24 & 29-31 at 7pm. Sunday August 25th & Sep 1 at 4pm. All performances are at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road Geneva, NY 14456. *Content Advisory - This script includes acts of violence.

Visit www.theatre444.com to purchase tickets.

