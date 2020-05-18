Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Aurin Squires TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN As A Free Zoom Event

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE presentation TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: A Free Staged Reading on ZOOM. Register for free access at www.therhino.org. Written by Aurin Squire, Directed by Ely Orquiza.

A staged reading of Aurin Squire's epistolary play about a 15-year-old boy, Lorenzo, who tries to seduce a Marine, Maurice, through a series of letters. When Lorenzo pretends to be a young woman their romance takes off, until one night Maurice decides to visit his lady-in-waiting.

May 23, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

PATRONS MUST REGISTER FOR THIE FREE EVENT AT WWW.THERHINO.ORG

