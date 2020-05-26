Theatre Rhino And Epic Party Theater Present J. Julian Christopher's ALLIGATOR MOUTH

Theatre Rhinoceros with Epic Party Theatre present a FREE Live Zoom presentation ALLIGATOR MOUTH, written by J. Julian Christopher and directed by Richard A. Mosqueda

A violently tender story about a troubled man in 1985 looking for answers from a fortuneteller. Instead he finds a young boy, brand-spanking new to New York City, with an agenda of his own.

May 30, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only. Audience members must preregister to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-dtFGaTLTKSd1OSjuazt_Q


