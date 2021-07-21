The Rev Theatre Company Announces FOOTLOOSE Cast

The REV Theatre company will continue its special reopening season themed "Reunion, Recovery, Resilience" with its second production - Footloose. Opening on August 4th, and running through September 1 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park, Footloose returns to the Playhouse for the first time in 18 years. The REV is implementing extensive safety precautions for audience and employees alike -- you can read more about them at TheRevTheatre.com/Covid-19.

Synopsis

Moving from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack is in shock when he discovers the small southern town he now calls home has made dancing and rock music illegal. As he struggles to fit in, Ren faces an uphill battle to change things. With the help of his new friend, Willard Hewitt, and romantic interest Ariel Moore, Ren fights to loosen up the conservative town. But Ariel's influential father, Reverend Shaw Moore (John Lithgow), stands in the way. Featuring 80's pop hits, "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear It For The Boy," and the ever popular title song, Footloose is a heartwarming musical comedy about the possibilities and power of the human spirit.

Producing Artistic Director, Smock states, "Coming out of the pandemic, our hearts and minds are on family, rebuilding our community, and accepting life's lessons. These are the themes central to Footloose, making it yet another perfect show to include in this special season. Packed with hit songs, electric choreography, tons of laughs and a big heart, Footloose has something for everyone."

The Footloose Creative Team

Footloose is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. The REV welcomes James Alonzo White (Dancer with Travis Scott, Cardi B) as choreographer. Jeff Theiss (Broadway: The Band's Visit, REV: 10 seasons) continues his 11th season as musical director. Scenic design is by Jeffrey Kmiec (Paramount Theatre: The Little Mermaid; REV: 42nd Street, South Pacific), sound design by Kevin Heard (Broadway: All The Way, The Cherry Orchard; Rev: 42nd Street, Ghost, Parade, From Here to Eternity), lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: 42nd Street, Grease, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Parade), costume design by Tiffany Howard (REV: 42nd Street, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls), and wig design by Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).

The Footloose Cast:

The REV is proud to introduce Brody Grant (La Cage aux Folles, Clear Space Theater) who makes his REV debut to take on the starring role of Ren McCormack. Hannah Hunt (Grease, Catch Me If You Can, Peter and the Starcatcher at New London Barn) also debuts in the role of Ariel. Christopher Swan (National Tours: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Guys and Dolls) will play the influential Rev. Shaw Moore, with REV favorite Julie Cardia (REV: Guys & Dolls, Anything Goes, The Drowsy Chaperone) as the emotional anchor of the Moore household, his wife, Vi. Alec Michael Ryan (REV: Buddy, Mamma Mia!, Ghost, Parade) returns for his fourth season to play the hysterical Willard Hewitt. Making their REV debuts: Grant Hodges (National Tours: Evita, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) as Chuck Cranston, Fatima El-Bashir (Hamlet the Rock Musical at El Portal) as Rusty, Cecilia Snow (The Bodyguard at White Plains Performing Arts Center) and Antonia Vivino (The Music Man and West Side Story at 5-Star Theatricals) as Urleen and Wendy Jo, respectively. Sistina Giordano, local television host of WSYR's morning show, "Bridge Street," also makes her REV debut as Ren's mom, Ethel McCormack. Lilli Komurek returns (REV: Grand Hotel) as Betty/Irene, Aaron Lake debuts as Coach Dunbar/Cowboy Bob, and The REV's Josh Katzker (REV: Guys & Dolls, Mamma Mia!, Plaid Tidings, Treasure Island) appears as Wes/Principal Clark. The dynamic Footloose ensemble will feature: Caroline Attayek, Jisel Soleil Ayon, Anju Cloud, Tristan McIntyre, JJ Niemann, Jay Owens, Jaclyn Rahmlow, Trevor Michael Schmidt, George Vickers V, Channing Weir, and Josh Zacher.

This year marks the company's 63rd season which also includes an upcoming production of Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver (September 8 - 29). Thank you to our Season Sponsor, M&T Bank; our Chairman Sponsor, Generations Bank; our Executive Sponsor, CFCU; our Artistic Sponsor, Charles T. Driscoll Masonry Restoration Company, Inc; our Producer Sponsor, Tompkins Trust Company, without whom this season would not be possible.

Tickets for Footloose can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, or online at TheRevTheatre.com.