The REV Theatre Company/ Merry Go Round Playhouse Honors Auburn Community Hospital Employees

The leadership of the REV Theatre Company / Merry Go Round Playhouse and their Board of Directors donated a block of tickets for the Opening Night of 42nd Street to Auburn Community Hospital employees in recognition of the outstanding care they provided to our community over the course of the Covid-19 health crisis.

The theatre will reopen this evening after two years of dormancy with the production of 42nd Street. "This is a song and dance spectacular full of great tap dancing, laughs, stylish sets and costumes and incredible entertainment - just what the world needs right now", stated Brett Smock, Producer & Artistic Director for The REV Theatre Company / Merry Go Round Playhouse.

"We are so appreciative of this thoughtful gift to our employees who worked so hard over the course of the last 18 months caring for our community. These tickets along with all of the many contributions of food, PPE, hand sanitizers, gift certificates and so much more was an amazing example of kindness and thoughtfulness at a time when these heroes needed it most," stated Scott A. Berlucchi, President & CEO, Auburn Community Hospital.

The hospital and the Board of the theatre company acknowledged how important it was that our community came together to care for our friends and neighbors during this health crisis.