The Mac-Haydn Theatre to Present BK FROM THE UK Bryan Knowlton

The Mac-Haydn Theatre will present "BK From The UK," a six-week virtual dance class with choreographer Bryan Knowlton, beginning March 6, 2021 as part of the Mac-Haydn Artist Workshop Series.

Classes will be hosted weekly on Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. ET via Zoom. The cost for the full program is $90. Participants can register via EventBrite at https://bk-from-the-uk.eventbrite.com.

Participants also may register for individual classes for a drop-in price of $18.

In each session, Knowlton will bring to life the essence of famous choreographers that changed the face of Broadway, including Susan Stroman, Bill T. Jones, Jerome Robbins and Bob Fosse. Participants can expect a 90-minute class that includes a warmup, brief chat about the choreographer's history and an in-depth breakdown of "in the style of" choreography from an excerpt of a Broadway show.

A Broadway veteran, Knowlton began his career as an actor. He starred in the 2006 Broadway revival of "A Chorus Line" before going on to direct and choreograph for Green Lite Productions, Seacoast Repertory Theatre, Theatre Workshop of Nantucket and Winnipesaukee Playhouse, among others. He is a Helen Hayes Award nominee and has collaborated with artists including Meryl Streep, Sally Struthers, Savion Glover, and Mario Lopez.

Knowlton's history with the Mac-Haydn dates back to the 2010 production of "Chicago," which he choreographed. His credits at the Mac also include "My Fair Lady," "Rent," "9 to 5" and "Damn Yankees." Most recently, audiences raved about Knowlton's direction of "Mamma Mia" in 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.machaydntheatre.org/artist-workshop-series-bk-from-the-uk/.