The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Outdoor KIDDSTUFF Shows For Young Audiences This Summer

The Hangar Theatre Company presents its KIDDSTUFF lineup, the lively summer theatre TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) series, from June 25 to July 31, 2021.

All four shows will be performed on the Hangar's outdoor, socially distanced performance space located on the Hangar grounds, behind the theatre and across from the dog park. The Hangar is working with nationally recognized scenic designer Steve TenEyck, and a COVID safety task force composed of local health professionals to welcome audiences into a space that is comfortable and inviting.

All KIDDSTUFF shows feature the work of the Hangar's 2021 Design Fellows, Drama League Directing Fellows and members of the Hangar Lab Company, a troupe of rising artists from around the country. The Directing Fellows and Lab Company members also produce the Wedge series.

"When I joined the Hangar staff, the chance to program the Hangar's KIDDSTUFF series was so exciting to me," shares Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky. Serotsky joined the Hangar in 2019 as the associate artistic director and education director, and was promoted to artistic director in February of 2021.

Serotsky continues, "I came to have such a deep appreciation for the inventiveness built into the art form of TYA during my time in Washington, D.C., home to several of the nation's leading TYA producers. TYA has an inherent theatricality that I find both enticing and challenging because visuals and storytelling must be active, engaging, and vibrant. If they're not, an explicitly honest audience of young people will let you know. I was so fortunate to have the chance to start bringing my own son to the theatre at a very young age, and want everyone to have that opportunity."

2021 Outdoor KIDDSTUFF productions include:

Elephant and Piggie's We Are In A Play!

By Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

June 25-26

Join Gerald and Piggie, everyone's favorite cautious elephant and enthusiastic pig, on a series of wacky adventures as they attempt to answer the age-old question: what do you wear to a fancy pool costume party? A rollicking musical based on the beloved books.

The Little Mermaid

Adapted by Jacqueline Goldfinger

Inspired by the timeless tale by Hans Christian Anderson

July 9-10

A family comes together during a big storm to recreate the world of this classic story through the power of their imagination. A timeless tale of love, music, and adventure.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Adapted by Jacqueline E. Lawton

Based on the book by L. Frank Baum

July 16-17

Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion set off on the journey of a lifetime down the Ithaca-inspired yellow brick road, exploring the true meaning of friendship and home through the community they build.

Stoo's Famous Martian-American Gumbo

By Matt Barbot

July 30-31

In this truly out-of-this-world play, a young Martian who has moved to Earth works with a diverse group of pals to make the ultimate Martian-American "special food." Together, they celebrate the places they come from and the value of a shared meal.

All KIDDSTUFF shows take place Friday-Saturday with performances at 10 AM and noon outdoors at the Hangar Theatre, located at 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca, NY 14850. Tickets will be $12, or KIDDSTUFF subscriptions for all four shows can be purchased now for just $40.

The Hangar also plans to produce its full roster of summer programming live and in-person, but on a smaller scale to ensure the safety of all participants. This will include the Hangar Lab Company, an outdoor Mainstage season, The Wedge, and the Next Generation School of Theatre classes. The Hangar Theatre Company thanks KIDDSTUFF Series Sponsor Ithaca Child, Associate Series Sponsor Guthrie as well as Partner in Education, Cornell University and Associate Partner in Education, BorgWarner.

Sensory friendly performances will take place every Saturday at 10 AM. These shows will be modified to suit the various sensory needs of children and families in attendance. Sensory support materials such as weighted lap desks and fidget spinners will be available to use, free of charge, at every performance this summer. Stay updated about all sensory friendly offerings by signing up at www.hangartheatre.org/sf

Tickets to individual KIDDSTUFF and Mainstage shows will be available starting in May. The Hangar's 2021 Outdoor Mainstage season includes titles The Realness, Once, Sweeney Todd, Queens Girl In The World, and An Odyssey. Choose your seats early and save big with a 2021 KIDDSTUFF or Mainstage subscription! Visit www.hangartheatre.org/subscriptions or call (607)273-2787 to secure your spot now.

(Pay) What You Will tickets are available at every performance this year! This program gives patrons the flexibility to choose ticket prices within their means and is intended to remove barriers that prevent community members from attending the Hangar's quality theatre programming. (Pay) What You Will tickets must be purchased in advance. The Hangar Theatre's commitment to accessibility is supported in part by the Park Foundation.

New to non-profit and community organizations, the Pay It Forward fund grants complimentary tickets to community members who would not otherwise be able to attend. These tickets are funded by generous donors to the Pay It Forward fund. Contact our Box Office if you belong to a group or organization that would benefit from this program.

Groups of 10+ save big! Contact us for a free quote.