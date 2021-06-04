The Emelin Theatre Launches Rise & Shine Campaign and Virtual Celebration, Plus Announces Reopening

The Emelin Theatre has launched the Rise & Shine Campaign to prepare for, fund and celebrate its reopening scheduled for early October. The Rise & Shine campaign will run throughout 2021 and lead into the 50th Anniversary Season of the Emelin in 2022. Committed to making world-class performing arts accessible and affordable to all of Westchester, the Emelin is springing into action to prepare the theatre for the fall and for years to come.

RISE & SHINE VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

THURSDAY, JUNE, 17, 2021 @ 7:30PM (EST) | FREE EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL EVENT

The Emelin invites all to join in its Rise & Shine Virtual Celebration. "The Board and staff are excited to be planning for our re-opening in Fall 2021, and to be upgrading our jewel of a theater to give our returning audience and artists the best experience possible," said Elliot Fox, Emelin's Executive Director. "This Virtual Celebration is our way to share our excitement, and show our gratitude to everyone who helped make that possible: our patrons, donors, members, sponsors, artists and the entire community."

The one hour virtual event will be hosted by legendary WFUV and SiriusXM radio DJ Dennis Elsas, and features exclusive performances by David Broza, Amy Helm, Flor de Toloache, Ballet Hispánico, Jake Shimabukuro and David Bromberg. The event will stream on VIMEO. Tickets are free. Donations are welcomed.

More Info: https://emelin.org/virtual-celebration/



RISE & SHINE RENOVATION CAMPAIGN 2021

The Emelin kicked off a major donor campaign in May to fund important capital improvements to the venue in preparation for its reopening this fall. "This renovation campaign positions the Emelin to serve a diverse region with a wide range of live performances and film," said Mark Ettenger, Emelin Board President. "Thanks to the foresight and generosity of some very special patrons, we have already exceeded 50% of our fundraising goal."

Improvements include new seating with greater accessibility, upgrades to our sound, lighting and HVAC systems, new curtains, carpeting and fresh paint, and updated artist dressing rooms, all to enhance our audience's and artists' experience and safety.

Work begins this summer and the Rise & Shine Renovation Campaign will continue throughout 2021. Contributions at any level can be made here. The Emelin offers a limited number of Naming Opportunities to recognize major gifts, from naming the new Artist Hospitality Area for $2,500, to the new Dressing Rooms for $15,000, to the Lobby Box Office for $50,000.

To learn more about how to support the Emelin's Rise & Shine Renovation Campaign, including the various Naming Opportunities, please contact Executive Director, Elliot Fox @ Elliot.Fox@emelin.org or call 914.698.3045 x202.

RISE & SHINE CONCERTS IN THE PARK

As renovations are underway at the theatre this summer, the Emelin will collaborate with the Village of Mamaroneck and take to the outdoor stage at Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck.

The first concert on Wednesday, July 28 is Broadway on the Sound with Melanie Kraut, Ryan Bailer and Arbender Robinson. Westchester's own, Melanie Kraut, is a NYC musical theatre actor/singer/dancer and classically trained coloratura soprano, and has opened for Eric Clapton, headlined Brooklyn Bowl and The Capitol Theatre and sold-out City Winery in NYC. Ms. Kraut will be joined live on stage by Ryan Bailer (National Tours; Evita|Peron, Les Misérables|Jabert) and Arbender Robinson (Broadway: The Lion King, Les Misérables), to perform Broadway favorites and more.

The Latin GRAMMY-winning, all-female Mariachi band Flor de Toloache follows on Wednesday, August 18. Hailing from diverse cultural backgrounds, Flor de Toloache brings an edgy, versatile, fresh take on traditional Mexican music. Pushing the boundaries of the genre to bring Mariachi music to new audiences, the group's live performances have been praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New Yorker, GQ Magazine and The New York Times.

Rise & Shine Concerts in the Park are FREE. Reservations are required to comply with social distancing guidelines, and will be available at emelin.org by mid-June.

RISE & SHINE REOPENING | OCTOBER 2021

The Emelin Theatre will be announcing Fall 2021 events in the coming weeks. "We see our reopening as an opportunity for a renewed sense of mission and commitment," said Fox. "We're working to improve our venue to enhance the experience and safety of our patrons, as well as further the Emelin's commitment to diversity in its programming."

The 2021-22 line-up includes such Emelin favorites as Joan Osborne, Leo Kottke, Ladies of Laughter and the theatre's long-running Film Club, and welcomes first time Emelin performers Mark Morris Dance Group, Bria Skonberg and Lisa Fischer among others. Programming updates can be found at emelin.org.